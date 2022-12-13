3 players GT might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Gujarat Titans (GT) were simply superb in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they overcame several shortcomings to clinch the title in their debut season.

The defending champions understandably didn't release many players. By trading Lockie Ferguson to the Kolkata Knight Riders, they also freed up some funds to make hay in the IPL 2023 auction, which is scheduled to be held on December 23.

However, they might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players GT might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 N Jagadeesan

Venkata Krishna B @venkatatweets CSK drop Jadhav, debut for N Jagadeesan. First player from Coimbatore to feature in the IPL CSK drop Jadhav, debut for N Jagadeesan. First player from Coimbatore to feature in the IPL

GT were a touch short-handed in the wicket-keeping department even last year, but they managed to make do with Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade. They didn't even need to play Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who they have since traded to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Saha is no longer a spring chicken and has dealt with quite a few injury issues. The Titans will thus look for a younger domestic wicket-keeper in the IPL 2023 auction who can take over the mantle from the veteran gloveman.

N Jagadeesan could be an option on GT's wishlist. The 26-year-old was released by the Chennai Super Kings and piled on runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Moreover, the Titans already have a strong Tamil Nadu core in the form of R Sai Kishore, B Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar.

However, Jagadeesan's T20 game has left a lot to be desired of late. He used to pile on runs in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, but his strike rate has dropped. GT might be better off going after options like KS Bharat and Vishnu Vinod.

#2 Daniel Sams

Australia v England - T20I Series: Game 1

GT need a pace-bowling all-rounder who can serve as a backup, having released Dominic Drakes. Daniel Sams, who the Mumbai Indians chose not to retain, could be among those targeted by the defending champions, who got a firsthand look at his talent when he bowled a stellar final over to David Miller.

Sams is a utility player in T20 cricket. He has a decent slower ball and offers the much-coveted left-arm angle apart from the ability to strike big blows towards the end of the innings. But arguably none of those qualities are potent enough for the IPL level.

Sams has been picked apart for runs at the death more often than not, and GT already have two Indian left-arm pacers in Yash Dayal and Pradeep Sangwan. Had the Aussie been a reliable death-bowling option, Ashish Nehra and Co. could've considered him seriously. But now, although they might be tempted to go after him, they shouldn't.

#1 Mohammad Nabi

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

GT already have two Afghan cricketers on their books - the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. They might be tempted to onboard another one in veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, who is still active in international cricket.

Nabi's batting dwindled majorly for a few months earlier this year, but he seems to be finding his feet again. He would add versatility to a spin attack that already features Rashid, Noor, R Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia. GT were also crying out for quality all-rounders in IPL 2022, and Nabi would add a lot of value with his extensive experience.

But the Titans should probably steer clear of a 37-year-old who doesn't guarantee returns in either department. Nabi is at the fag end of his career and isn't a four-over bank anymore, something GT have valued greatly.

