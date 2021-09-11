3 players in India's T20 World Cup squad who have had a horrible IPL 2021 season so far

The second half of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) may not have a say in the composition of India's T20 World Cup squad, which was announced recently by the BCCI.

However, it will certainly have an impact on the playing XI, and several key players will have a point to prove when IPL 2021 resumes. Players like Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal will want to prove why they should've been part of the 15-man contingent, while the inexperienced members of the squad will look to gain valuable exposure in the UAE.

India's squad for the T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar (reserve), Shardul Thakur (reserve), Shreyas Iyer (reserve)

Here are three players in India's T20 World Cup squad who have had a horrible IPL 2021 season so far.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 3 wickets in 5 IPL 2021 games

South Africa v India - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Although Bhuvneshwar Kumar entered IPL 2021 on the back of a promising home white-ball series against England, he ended up having a disastrous campaign for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He picked up just three wickets in five games at an economy rate of 9.1, bowling expensive 45-run spells against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bhuvneshwar even suffered an injury that kept him out of a couple games, and the Orange Army sorely missed the form and reliability of their lead pacer throughout the first half of IPL 2021. They are placed dead last in the points table with only one win from seven games and need a miracle to even stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

#2 Ishan Kishan - 73 runs in 5 IPL 2021 games

India and England Net Sessions

Another player who dazzled against England to enter IPL 2021 high on confidence, Ishan Kishan was one of the worst players on display for the Mumbai Indians. The defending champions started their campaign in the difficult Chennai conditions, where Kishan and a few other batsmen found it impossible to get going.

Often stuck against spin and unable to find the boundary regularly, Kishan scratched his way to 73 runs in five matches at a nightmarish average of 14.6 and an even worse strike rate of 82.95. He struck only three fours and two sixes over the course of his time in IPL 2021, even losing his place in the side after a period of continued struggle.

Kishan has maximized the opportunities he has got at the international level, so he has found a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. But the southpaw needs to step up in the UAE, where he shone for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020.

#1 Hardik Pandya - 52 runs and 0 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 games

India v England - 3rd T20 International

The Mumbai Indians' worries weren't limited to the form of Ishan Kishan. Senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been an integral part of the side's success over the last few years, endured a shambolic period with the bat in the first half of IPL 2021.

Pandya scored only 52 runs in seven matches at an average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 118.18, striking only five boundaries and two sixes despite often batting at the death. The fact that he didn't bowl due to a shoulder niggle only worsened his numbers.

Also Read

Only three frontline pacers have been picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, so it's clear that Pandya has to roll his arm over in the second half of IPL 2021. He has started bowling regularly, so he will be eyeing some all-round contributions in the UAE to boost his morale ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Edited by Sai Krishna