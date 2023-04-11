3 players in IPL 2023 who have played for both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC)

Mumbai Indians will take on the Delhi Capitals in a crucial match for both sides in the ongoing IPL season. While Mumbai will hope to open their account this season, Delhi Capitals will need a far-better batting performance to challenge the five-time champions.

Now, as is the case in the league, there have been several players who have played for these sides over the last few seasons. There have been marquee players who made a name for themselves in both these sides, while there are others who could never quite make a mark.

We take a look at three players who played for both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the IPL:

#3 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan leads Punjab

Shikhar Dhawan played for the Mumbai Indians back in 2010 and opened the innings with Sachin Tendulkar. He used to get off to bright and breezy starts, but could never quite nail down his spot with the side and played just one season.

Before his stint with Mumbai, Dhawan also played for Delhi Daredevils and then several years later, he returned to the Delhi Capitals. He played 63 matches for Delhi and was quite a successful player for the side. He scored 2066 runs at an average of 39 and with a strike rate of 131. He is now captain of the Punjab Kings after being released by Delhi.

#2 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik started his IPL career with Delhi

Dinesh Karthik started his IPL career with the Delhi Daredevils and was quite successful with this new team. He was the regular wicket-keeper of the side and was also very handy with the bat. In 49 innings with Delhi, Karthik managed to score 1036 runs at a strike rate of 126.50 and an average of 25.27.

He also spent a couple of years with the Mumbai Indians where he came into his own as a batter. In 33 innings with Mumbai, Karthik scored 748 runs and played a number of impact innings. Such was his performance with the side in 2013, that he found a place in India’s squad for Champions Trophy 2013 as a middle-order batter.

#1 Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has not been able to leave an impression in the IPL

For all his talent and pedigree, Manish Pandey has never been able to translate his domestic run-making abilities into international or IPL cricket. He has been a heavy run-scorer in the domestic circuit but has never made his mark in the star-studded league.

He started his career with the Mumbai Indians but never got regular game time. He got just a couple of matches for Mumbai and managed to score three runs. He was then released to the Royal Challengers Bangalore where he went on to become the first Indian to score a century in the IPL.

After spending a lot of time with RCB, he went on to Kolkata Knight Riders and then to SunRisers Hyderabad. He is currently with the Delhi Capitals but has not had the best start to the season. Delhi will hope the Karnataka batter finally hits his stride and makes a difference to their campaign.

