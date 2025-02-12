3 players MI can consider as Allah Ghazanfar's replacement for IPL 2025 ft. Adil Rashid

Mumbai Indians (MI) suffered a huge blow as Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar has been ruled out of the 2025 Champions Trophy and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season due to fracture which he sustained during Afghanistan's recent tour of Zimbabwe.

Mumbai Indians had acquired the services of Allah Ghazanfar for an attractive sum of ₹4.8 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 18-year-old was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders last season but did not play a single game.

While Ghazanfar has played T20I cricket for Afghanistan, he has played 11 ODIs and has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 13.57 and economy-rate of 4.05. However, he has played a bit of franchise cricket and has grabbed 30 wickets from 19 T20s at an average of 13.50 and an economy-rate of 6.12.

MI will now have to look for a replacement for Allah Ghazanfar as he will not feature in the upcoming IPL season. Here are the three options they can look at to replace the Afghanistan spinner.

3 players MI can consider as Allah Ghazanfar's replacement for IPL 2025

#3 Waqar Salamkheil

Afghanistan left-arm wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil can replace his fellow countrymate Allah Ghazanfar at Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2025 season. The 23-year-old was unsold during the 2025 season mega auction with a base price of ₹75,000.

Salamkheil has played 72 T20s so far and has picked up 92 wickets at an average of 21.42 and economy-rate of 8.02. He has the experience of having played all over the globe in several leagues such as the Big Bash League, ILT20, SA20, CPL, and PSL among others.

Moreover, Salamkheil has also played for three of Mumbai Indians' sister franchises, including MI Cape Town, MI Emirates, and MI New York across different leagues.

Mumbai Indians can also look to replace Allah Ghazanfar with another Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The 23-year-old spinner went unsold at a base price of ₹2 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Mujeeb was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for the 2024 season but was ruled out due to injury. He has not played in the IPL since 2021 after making his debut in 2018. Mujeeb has played 19 IPL games and has grabbed as many wickets.

However, he has immense experience of playing across various leagues, including the IPL, BBL, SA20, ILT20, CPL, BPL, LPL, and PSL among others. He has played 256 T20s and has 275 wickets to his name at an average of 23.67 and an economy-rate of 6.75.

#1 Adil Rashid

English spinner Adil Rashid also went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. While Adil Rashid has played only three IPL games, he has immense experience in the format at the international level as well as from having played in multiple leagues.

The 36-year-old leg spinner has played 124 T20Is for England and has picked up 131 wickets at an average of 24.35 and an economy-rate of 7.36. Adil has also played in the BBL, Vitality Blast, The Hundred Men's, ILT20, and SA20 among other leagues.

He has the experience of 324 T20s and has bagged 362 wickets at an average of 22.76 and an economy-rate of 7.44 in his career so far. Despite him not having played enough in the IPL, Mumbai Indians can make use of his vast experience.

