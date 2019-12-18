3 players Mumbai Indians could target in the IPL 2020 auction

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions

No teams in the IPL have had the same level of success as the Mumbai Indians have enjoyed in the tournament. MI have won the tournament four times, the most for any team in the IPL, taking home the title in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

They have also had some of the finest players represent the franchise over the last few decades with Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya all enjoying a top run with MI during their playing days.

MI are the reigning IPL champions, having picked up a dramatic victory over the Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash of IPL 2019 in May.

There have been a lot of changes to the Mumbai Indians squad since the end of the season though, with Evin Lewis, Ben Cutting and Yuvraj Singh among a number of players to have been released.

The Mumbai Indians have a few areas they will need to target to strengthen their squad, and here are three players they could target at the IPL 2020 player auction.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer in action for RCB

It is a bit of a surprise that we’re talking about who could pick up Shimron Hetmyer in the auction, because the majority of people will have expected the Royal Challengers Bangalore to retain the West Indian left-hander.

RCB had a plethora of overseas talent available at their disposal last year, meaning Hetmyer only played five games in his debut season, but made a real impact with a fine match-winning innings of 75 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 22-year-old has had a real breakthrough year, and is now part of the West Indian team in all formats of the game. His best success has come in ODI cricket, where he has scored five hundreds and four fifties, including a superb 139 against India in the ongoing ODI series.

If he were to sign for the Mumbai Indians, a top three of Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Hetmyer would be quite something.

