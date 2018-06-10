Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
IPL 2018: 3 players Mumbai Indians regret not retaining

These players could have turned the tables for Mumbai Indians.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 05:07 IST
439

Selling Jos Buttler has proved to be costly for Mumbai Indians.
Releasing Jos Buttler has proved to be costly for Mumbai Indians.

The Mumbai Indians had a forgettable campaign this season as they could not find a spot in the playoffs. They managed to cross the victory line only 6 times in their 14 games. Despite having a formidable batting line-up and a plethora of bowling resources, they failed to make use of it and struggled to find a proper combination throughout the season.

Mumbai Indians retained India's limited over vice-captain Rohit Sharma, enigmatic all-rounder Hardik Pandya and death over specialist Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the auction. They used their 2 Right to Match (RTM) cards to bring back Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya. Mumbai Indians' judgemental error of retaining Pollard using RTM was one of the biggest blunders made by them in the auction.

Their elimination can also be attributed to Mumbai' ineffective bowling, sloppy fielding and otiose decision-making throughout the season. Lack of a reliable overseas pacer too was a key reason behind Mumbai's elimination.

Mumbai Indians regret of not opting few players whom they had in their previous seasons. These players have proved themselves successful for other franchises and have delivered their talents to the fullest.

Here we take a look at the players who Mumbai Indians regret releasing from the victorious 2017 squad.

#3 Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana, the young sensation from Delhi had raised the eyebrows of many cricket fans due to his impressive performances in this season of IPL. He had displayed excellent all-rounded skills which include his substantial batting and his well-timed wicket-taking abilities.

He played 15 games this season and scored 304 runs at a strike-rate of 131.03. He also has 4 dismissals to his name. His 4 scalps also include those attributes of modern-day batting greats; De Villiers and Virat Kohli.

As Mumbai Indians lost many games due to various reasons, one among which is the lack of a right arm off-spinner, they should have undoubtedly bid for Rana who would have proved to be a worthy batting all-rounder.

Apart from Krunal Pandya and Mayank Markande, Mumbai Indians could have put the young prodigy to good use had they acquired him, to have achieved a better run of form.

IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians
