3 players who PBKS must consider as Jonny Bairstow's replacement for IPL 2023

In what is a huge blow to the plans of Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jonny Bairstow will not be taking part in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is learnt that Bairstow has not been granted a No Objection Certificate by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Back in October 2022, Bairstow underwent surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle because of which the ECB wanted to take a cautious approach. The ECB wants him to be fully fit and available for the Ashes, which will start in June, followed by the 2023 ODI World Cup.

PBKS will be in search of a suitable replacement for the Englishman. Here, we look at three players who must be considered as Bairstow's replacement by the Mohali-based franchise.

#1 Travis Head

Travis Head has been in good form in recent times

Travis Head's stock has seen a huge rise in recent times. He had a great run during the Australian summer and recently notched up some good scores in Tests and ODIs against India.

The 29-year old southpaw has featured in 10 IPL games in the past and has good numbers too.

He also recently proved that he has the game to succeed in Indian conditions. Head also has a lot of experience, having played over a 100 T20s. Head could be a good option for PBKS at the top of the order.

#2 Dawid Malan

Malan was just some time back, the Number 1 ranked batter in T20Is

Dawid Malan, the 35-year old Englishman, has represented PBKS previously but did not get a long run. Malan has played just one IPL game but he is someone who should definitely be considered.

The southpaw boasts an excellent record for England in T20Is, with an average of almost 38 coupled with a strike rate of 134.07.

Malan is a former No.1 T20I batter, which is a testimony to the talent he has. Having played close to 300 T20s, he has enormous experience which the Punjab Kings could tap into.

#3 Rassie van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen has previously represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL

Another experienced campaigner, South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen could also be a decent option for the Punjab Kings. Dussen has represented the Rajasthan Royals (RR) previously, without much success.

However, his numbers in T20Is are quite impressive as he has an average of 36 and a strike rate of 128.73. Dussen is also vastly experienced in the T20 circuit, having played 166 games.

Poll : 0 votes