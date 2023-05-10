3 players who have played atleast one game for MI, CSK and RCB

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its business end and the mid-table muddle has made things very interesting with all 10 teams in with a realistic chance of going through to the playoffs.

Barring Gujarat Titans, who have already won eight games so far, none of the other teams have been consistent in winning games. Three of the most popular teams of the IPL since its inception have been the Mumbai Indians, the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While MI and CSK are the two most successful franchises in the history of T20 cricket, RCB is yet to win the title. However, the Bangalore-based franchise still continues to garner a lot of attraction all around the globe.

Chris Jordan on Tuesday (May 9) became the sixth player to represent all three of these franchises when he donned the MI blues against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 54th match of the ongoing season.

Only five other players have achieved the feat of representing these three franchises. Here's a look at three players who have played atleast one game for MI, CSK and RCB.

# 1 Parthiv Patel

Having started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) way back in 2008, Parthiv also plied his trade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians during his long IPL career.

Parthiv was part of the Chennai Super Kings for the first three seasons and also won the championship with them in 2010. He scored 516 runs for the yellow brigade during his three-year association with the franchise.

The wicketkeeper-batter was snapped up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014 but parted ways the very next year. He went on to play for the Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2017 and also won the tournament with them twice.

Parthiv was brought back by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2018 season and played two seasons for them.

# 2 Tim Southee

Tim Southee is currently part of the KKR outfit.

The New Zealand Test skipper was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings in the 2011 auctions but couldn't make an impact for the four-time champions.

Southee bagged just four wickets in five matches and was subsequently released the next year. Southee had to wait three more years before he got another chance to showcase his talent in the cash-rich league.

The right-arm pacer played for the Rajasthan Royals in 2014 before being snapped up by the Mumbai Indians in 2016. Southee bagged 12 wickets in 14 games for MI.

Southee was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the 2018 season but couldn’t make a substantial impact for the Virat Kohli-led side.

RCB parted ways with him ahead of the 2020 season. Southee is currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing edition.

# 3 Robin Uthappa

Uthappa ended his IPL career with CSK last year.

Uthappa realised his full potential as an IPL player while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he was also part of the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and the Chennai Super Kings.

Uthappa started his IPL campaign with the Mumbai Indians in 2008 but was traded to the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the subsequent year. He had a good time with the bat in 2010, scoring 374 runs in 16 games for RCB.

Uthappa then went on to play the majority of his IPL career for the Kolkata Knight Riders and also had a brief stint with the Rajasthan Royals.

Robin ended his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings in 2022, having played a couple of seasons for them.

