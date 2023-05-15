3 players Rajasthan Royals have failed to get the best out of in IPL 2023

A month ago, most pundits picked the Rajasthan Royals as one of the favourites to win the 16th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). Their predictions seemed to be coming true as the Royals won four out of their first five games and were sitting on top of the points table.

However, the Royals have fumbled that early lead. They have won only two out of their last eight games and have 12 points after 13 matches. With only one game in the season remaining, the maximum they can get to is 14 points, which won't guarantee a play-off spot.

Their downfall has been due to various factors like tactical errors and the poor form of some players.

On that note, here's a look at three players Rajasthan Royals have failed to get the best out of in IPL 2023:

#1 Devdutt Paddikal

DDP hasn't found too much success in the middle-order in IPL 2023

In 10 games in IPL 2023 so far, the 22-year-old Devdutt Padikkal has scored only 210 runs at a poor strike-rate of 123.53. In this period, he has scored only one half-century. The Royals have used Padikkal in the middle-order, which isn't the ideal position for someone like him.

Padikkal is not someone who can accelerate right from the outset. In fact, he likes to take some time to settle at the crease and past analysis has proved that he should ideally open the innings to reap the benefits of the powerplay.

However, the presence of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal has pushed Padikkal lower down the order for RR. Padikkal batting in the middle order has done more damage than benefit, but RR had no other option due to the lack of quality Indian batters in their squad.

#2 Navdeep Saini

Rookie pacers have been chosen ahead of Navdeep Saini in IPL 2023

As surprising as it may seem, Navdeep Saini has played just one game in IPL 2023. In RR's first match of the season against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Saini came in as the impact player and bowled two overs. He conceded 34 runs and could not pick up a single wicket.

Saini, 30, is an experienced campaigner who has also represented India across formats but despite his credentials, RR picked rookies Kuldip Yadav and KM Asif ahead of him. This came across as a shocker for fans and who lashed RR for their decision.

#3 Obed McCoy

After impressing in his debut season, Obed McCoy hasn't been given ample opportunities this season

Obed McCoy played seven games for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 and picked up 11 wickets. He emerged as a brilliant death-bowling option and was crucial in RR's run to the final. However, he has only played one game this season, that too as an impact player.

In their clash against SRH on May 7, McCoy was given only one over despite creating a wicket-taking opportunity. Kuldip Yadav was chosen to bowl in the death overs ahead of McCoy and that decision cost RR that game as SRH chased down the target of 215. The Royals could have used McCoy better than they have this season.

Poll : 0 votes