3 players RCB might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might not be too involved in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

RCB have retained most of the core that led them to fourth place in the IPL 2022 standings, releasing just five players. With only ₹8.75 crore in their purse, the three-time finalists might not have more than one big purchase in them, especially since they need to stack up on domestic players.

Mike Hesson and Co. will have to play it safe on December 23 to fill the few holes on their roster. Here are three players RCB might be tempted to buy in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Kyle Jamieson

New Zealand T20 Training Session

The New Zealand connection between Hesson and Kyle Jamieson presumably coaxed RCB into shelling out a whopping ₹14 crore for the big all-rounder in the IPL 2021 auction. Unfortunately, he picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.6 and scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 118.18 over the course of the season.

Jamieson has seen his value as a T20 cricketer reduce considerably since then. He isn't part of the Black Caps' shortest-format unit and has even found it difficult to make his domestic side sometimes. But the Kiwi might be available for his base price of ₹1 crore, making him an interesting proposition for RCB.

Bangalore don't have any proper fast-bowling all-rounders right now, and Jamieson could also serve as a replacement for Jason Behrendorff, who was traded to the Mumbai Indians. But his poor T20 returns lend weight to the belief that RCB shouldn't even consider him as a backup option. Even if they do have faith in what he brings to the table, shelling out ₹1 crore or more for a backup doesn't seem wise.

#2 Nicholas Pooran

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Second T20I

On paper, Nicholas Pooran could solve many of RCB's concerns. The team desperately need a spin-hitting left-hander in the top five, with Anuj Rawat failing to live up to his potential last year. Pooran could be the man to take down left-arm spinners, who have troubled names like Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

However, the West Indian won't come cheap and his consistency is a major question mark. Yes, he had a productive season with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, but his international returns have been hugely underwhelming. More importantly, RCB are unlikely to have room for another overseas batter in their playing XI, with Du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood being indispensable.

Pooran might seem like a good fit for RCB, but there are various reasons why they shouldn't pursue him.

#1 Mayank Agarwal

New Zealand v India - ODI: Game 1

Recent reports have indicated that RCB might be interested in a homecoming for local lad and former player Mayank Agarwal, who was not only stripped of the captaincy but was also released by the Punjab Kings. He would add some local flair to the franchise and his spin-hitting could be useful.

However, Mayank just doesn't fit the bill for RCB. Where will he bat in a top order that already has Kohli, Du Plessis and Rawat? Moving any of these batters into the middle order doesn't seem like a great idea, and the Karnataka-born cricketer struggled to adapt to the role when Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting at his previous franchise.

The prospect of Mayank playing for RCB is certainly exciting, but he's likely to be sought-after in the IPL 2023 auction. And Bangalore might be better-served utilizing their funds in more critical areas.

