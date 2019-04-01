IPL 2019: 3 players who can help solve Mumbai Indians' middle-order woes

Another season, and another failure to get going. This has been the story of the Mumbai Indians for quite some time now.

A middle order consisting of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard should manage more than a meager 36 runs in 37 balls, as they did against KXIP after a blazing start at the top.

Mumbai Indians need to address this issue immediately if they don't want their IPL 2019 campaign to get derailed before it even takes off. They are in the bottom half of the points table at the start of the season, and they can't afford to remain there for much longer.

On that note, here is a list of three players who can help solve their middle-order woes.

1. Siddhesh Lad

SIddhesh Lad has rescued his state team from many precarious positions.

Siddhesh Lad has lately been the most consistent run scorer for his team, Mumbai, in the domestic circuit. His exceptional contributions to his team's wins and the frequency with which he has rescued them from difficult situations have led to him being labelled Mumbai's "crisis man."

Lad can do the same role for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, and can help rescue his team in case the top order fails to fire. He is a powerful striker of the ball and can help provide a late flourish to the innings as well as anchor the innings in times of trouble.

2. Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan did well in his debut season

Ishan Kishan is perhaps in the form of his life at the moment. His omission from the playing XI so far is surprising as he has been striking the ball well.

Last year, Kishan was bought by the Mumbai Indians for a whopping six crore. He performed commendably in a couple of matches and should have been a sure starter in the playing XI as a specialist batsman if not as a wicketkeeper.

3. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis was bought in the 2018 IPL auction

Evin Lewis was bought in the 2018 IPL auction and was looked at as an opener. However, with the arrival of Quinton de Kock, Lewis' place in the side has suddenly become uncertain.

Lewis is one of the most destructive batsmen in the current generation and has already scored two centuries in his short T20 International career so far. He can bat as an opener, where his ability to smack the ball from the word go could allow Rohit Sharma to pace his innings.

Lewis can be drafted into the playing XI as an opener, and De Kock could be demoted to the number three position in order to stabilize the middle order.

