3 players SRH can consider as replacement if Brydon Carse is ruled out of IPL 2025 ft. Gulbadin Naib

Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced a setback ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. One of their key overseas acquisitions, Brydon Carse has sustained a toe injury and has been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Representing England, Carse finished with figures of 1/69 off seven overs against Australia and contributed eight runs with the bat. However, he missed the team's training session ahead of their clash against Afghanistan. With the injury requiring a good amount of time to recover, his name was withdrawn from the ICC event.

As a result, Carse is doubtful for the forthcoming IPL season as well. He was bought by the Sunrisers for an amount of ₹1 crore at the mega-auction. Let's take a look at who among the unsold lot could be a right fit to replace the bowling all-rounder.

#1 Richard Gleeson

English pacer Richard Gleeson went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. Gleeson has the experience of playing 115 T20s while picking up 129 wickets at an economy of 8.02.

Interestingly, Gleeson has a connection with Sunrisers Hyderabad, through his participation in the SA20 2025. He was one of the finest bowlers for the side with 14 scalps in 13 games and played a key role in taking them to the final.

His best figures of 2/12 off three overs came in the league-stage clash against Durban Super Giants.

Richard Gleeson could be a fine addition to the SRH roster as a backup for captain Pat Cummins. Notably, Cummins is coming off an injury, which also saw him miss the Champions Trophy.

#2 Gulbadin Naib

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib could not find takers in the IPL 2025 auction. Naib notably played two games for Delhi Capitals in 2024 while scoring 19 runs in a solitary inning with the bat.

Naib fared well in the International League T20 2025. He slammed 381 runs and scalped 11 wickets in 12 appearances for Dubai Capitals. Naib smashed 62 off 39 and took two wickets in Qualifier 1 against Desert Vipers to take the side to the final.

In terms of his T20 experience, Gulbadin Naib has scored 2,284 runs and picked up 89 wickets. The 33-year-old is also a part of Afghanistan's squad for the ongoing Champions Trophy as well.

#3 Dwaine Pretorius

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius also registered for the IPL 2025 auction but failed to generate interest among franchises.

Pretorius has picked 223 wickets and scored 2,781 runs in 252 T20 appearances. He finished with eight wickets in four games for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Global Super League. His best figures of 3/15 came against the eventual champions Rangpur Riders.

Meanwhile, Dwaine Pretorius bowled five overs and picked up two wickets in SA20 2025 while conceding 45 runs.

