3 players SRH might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are known to be among the most involved franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, and December 23 should be no different.

With around ₹40 crore to spend, the Orange Army have several slots to fill after releasing 12 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. A few smart decisions could lead to them building a title-contending roster since they have already filled most of their playing XI spots.

However, they might need to be wary of going after a few names. Here are three players SRH might be tempted to target in the IPL 2023 auction but shouldn't.

#3 Odean Smith

Odean Smith bagged his maiden IPL contract for the 2022 season as the Punjab Kings signed him on a lucrative deal following his exploits at the franchise and international levels. While he was released after a middling campaign, SRH might be interested in his services.

Barring Umran Malik and, to some extent, Kartik Tyagi, Hyderabad don't have a fast bowler who can hit the mid-140s with ease. Odean, who is surprisingly quick, could be a hit-the-deck option capable of contributing massive blows lower down the order.

However, Odean had an economy rate of 11.87 in IPL 2022 and scored only 51 runs at a strike rate of 115.91. While he may be enticing as an overall package, both his batting and his bowling don't inspire much confidence.

SRH have first-hand experience with a raw West Indian all-rounder in Romario Shepherd, whom they acquired for big money and were forced to release. They should be careful not to make the same mistake again.

#2 Jason Roy

After the release of Kane Williamson and Nicholas Pooran, SRH are expected to be actively interested in acquiring an overseas top-order batter.

Jason Roy might be one of their main targets. He has successfully played for the franchise before and used to be one of the most dangerous T20 batters in the world. Emphasis on the phrase "used to be" because the Englishman has suffered a drastic dip in form that has seen him lose his place in his country's T20I side.

Roy sparked into form in his last game of the Abu Dhabi T10 league and is very destructive on his day. So SRH might be tempted to give him another go in the IPL but his recent displays, coupled with his constant withdrawals from the tournament despite registering for the auction, should be factors to help them steer clear of him.

#1 Kane Williamson

Williamson was on a ₹14-crore contract with SRH for IPL 2022, having been retained ahead of the mega-auction. The Kiwi did nothing to justify such a massive price tag, with his lack of intent in the powerplay putting immense pressure on the batters around him.

SRH understandably let him go but they're yet to name a captain, lending weight to the belief that they might be interested in giving Williamson the reins of the franchise once again - just at a lesser price. The batter has been synonymous with Hyderabad over the years, having even won the Orange Cap back in 2018, and is definitely an astute leader.

But while Williamson has positive qualities, his batting ability just doesn't justify him being part of an IPL side, especially in an undroppable role. SRH should either try to find a skipper at the auction or thrust one of their retained players into the role.

