3 players SRH must give a chance in their remaining 2 IPL 2023 games 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having a season to forget after failing to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs for the third year in succession. The Aiden Markram-led side are languishing in the 10th spot with only four wins to their name and have only pride to play for in their remaining two fixtures.

SRH are scheduled to play their final home contest against rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, May 18. Their final match of the season comes in the form of a trip to the Wankhede Stadium in a qualification-deciding fixture against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

The 2016 IPL winners' hopes were hampered by a lack of contribution from their batters as well as a number of big-money signings failing to turn up on multiple occasions. With the ongoing season already devoid of concrete purpose, they could shift their attention to building for next year by making amends.

SRH have chopped and changed their playing XI as they struggled to find momentum throughout the season, and doling out opportunities to players who did not feature as much would arguably be the first step towards progress.

On that note, here are three players that SRH should include in their playing XI for their final two IPL 2023 matches.

#1 Kartik Tyagi

The young Indian speedster was destined for great things after his heroics in his U-19 days. However, he has fallen way too below in the pecking order of late with injuries not helping his case as well.

He has only played one match this season, which came against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home. He conceded 30 runs off his two overs and took the wicket of Jason Roy before being dropped from the playing XI.

Since IPL 2022, Kartik Tyagi has only played three matches, which is far less than what his peers are amassing with other franchises.

As a result, a couple of games will do a world of good for his confidence and improve his match fitness as well ahead of the domestic season.

#2 Umran Malik

The speedster arguably comes across as one of the biggest disappointments of this year's IPL. Umran Malik had a landmark IPL 2022, taking 22 wickets and eventually going on to play white-ball cricket for India on a consistent basis as well.

However, in IPL 2023, he has been nowhere near his standards and has been wayward with his areas at times. Additionally, a case can be argued in terms of how SRH used him. He was introduced late into the attack on several occasions and was eventually dropped from the playing XI altogether.

After playing in all of SRH's matches in IPL 2022, he has only been able to muster seven appearances this season so far. The right-arm pacer has taken only five wickets at an economy rate of 10.35.

Introducing him back into the playing XI will benefit Umran Malik as he is bound to find his form and deliver for the team.

Moreover, the quick surface at the Wankhede Stadium might be the perfect avenue for him to return to his best. He has taken nine wickets in five matches at the venue at an economy of 8.69.

#3 Mayank Agarwal

The opening batter's fall from grace continues with the IPL 2023 season. While he had a relatively solid domestic campaign, his struggles at the highest level continue. After parting ways with Kane Williamson last season, SRH's opening hopes were pinned on Mayank Agarwal, who was roped in for ₹7 crore.

However, Mayank never looked settled in the season by any means and only has 187 runs in nine matches to show for his efforts so far.

Additionally, Anmolpreet Singh, his replacement at the top of the order is also not faring well. Other opening options like Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma have also been inconsistent, which justifies Agarwal's return to the playing XI to some extent.

Who will win the upcoming match between RCB and SRH in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes