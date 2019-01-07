3 Players that can help Delhi Capitals win their maiden trophy in IPL 2019

Delhi Capitals will look to win their 1st title.

Delhi Capitals will be looking to win their first title in the upcoming IPL 2019. They have been trophyless since the beginning of the tournament owing to their constant change of squad every auction season.

They retained some of the key players from last season for the first time after many years. The players retained by Delhi Capitals for this season were Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane and Trent Boult.

They also traded Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad for Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

They went into the IPL auction and bought Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Jalaj Saxena, Sherfane Rutherford and Bandaru Ayyappa.

The squad will have to perform together to have any chance of lifting the IPL trophy this season. Here are the 3 players who are going to be crucial for the success of Delhi Capitals.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is going to lead the Delhi Capitals this season.

Shreyas Iyer was bought at a big sum of ₹7 crores by Delhi Daredevils (former name of Delhi Capitals) in 2015. He will be leading the Delhi Capitals this season and will hope to provide the fire in the squad and the franchise with his attacking batting.

He was their second highest run scorer last season as he made 411 runs in 14 innings. He scored them at an average of 37.36 with a strike rate of 132.58.

He is a top order batsman who loves to play in an attacking way and scores runs freely and pretty fast in the powerplay overs.

He will surely want to lead his side with runs as well as keep his teammates motivated during games with all his leadership skills and intelligence.

If he can lead them from the front, Delhi Capitals will surely have a chance to go all the way in the competition.

