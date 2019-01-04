IPL 2019: 3 Players who can help Kolkata Knight Riders win the title this year

Harshit Rautela FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 87 // 04 Jan 2019, 18:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kolkata Knight Riders have been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the IPL trophy twice - in 2012 and 2014. They have been one of the best and most consistent franchises in the history of the league.

KKR retained most of their squad going into the auction for IPL 2019. They are one of those teams who are difficult to beat, and have several players with the capability to win games on their own.

Going into the 2019 season, KKR look like one of the most balanced sides, with a nice mix of Indian and overseas players. They don't possess many eye-catching superstars like some of the other franchises do, but they can still cause heavy damage with the way all the players work together as a team.

Here, we take a look at 3 players from their squad who can help Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL trophy this season.

#1 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is going to be a key player for KKR this season

After being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik was handed the captaincy job in his first season by the franchise. He was their leading run scorer last season as he notched up 498 runs in 16 games. He will have to lead by example once again if the team want to achieve their targets this season.

Karthik led KKR to a 3rd place finish in the points table last season, and left many fans impressed with his captaincy skills. Although they were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly in Qualifier 2 as they exited the tournament, they announced to the world that they should not be taken lightly.

Karthik is also the first choice wicket keeper of the team. He will have to lead from the front, score runs and will also have to continue his job behind the stumps if they want to perform well and regain that trophy which they have previously won twice.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement