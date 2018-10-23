3 players who have scored a century for Rajasthan Royals

Shane Watson was Rahul Dravid's most bankable player

The Rajasthan Royals have been one of the most underrated teams in the history of IPL. The franchise has always chosen younger talent above the big names and nurtured them to achieve success.

Players like Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Deepak Hooda and James Faulkner, all made a name for themselves playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

However, the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League have had only three players who have scored a century for them. Here are the players who scored a ton while playing for the Jaipur franchise.

#3 Shane Watson (101 off 58 balls vs Chennai Super Kings and 104* off 59 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders)

Shane Watson is the only player to have scored two centuries while playing for the Rajasthan Royals

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, Rajasthan Royals got off to a perfect start, thanks to Shane Watson’s fireworks in the power-play overs.

The Australian all-rounder brought up his half-century in just 29 deliveries as Rajasthan seemed to pose a huge challenge to the home team, Chennai Super Kings.

However, the run rate slowed down as the innings progressed as Watson didn’t get support from any of his partners. But, that did not stop him as he achieved his first ever three digit score in the IPL.

He scored 101 off 58 balls before departing in the 18th over. However, his innings of 101 was not enough as Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina powered MS Dhoni's side to a five-wicket win.

Two years later, in an encounter against the Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders, RR elected to bat first at their adopted home ground, Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Shane Watson looked in impeccable form as, he along with Ajinkya Rahane, piled up 66 runs in the power-play overs. Though Rahane departed in the seventh over, there was no bowler in the opposition bowling attack who could stop Watson.

The all-rounder smashed nine fours and five sixes to bring up his second IPL century. He remained not out on 104 and picked up two wickets in the KKR innings to set up a memorable nine-run victory for his side.

