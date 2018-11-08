×
3 Players who were underutilised their IPL teams in IPL 2018

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
840   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:42 IST

David Miller was wasted by the Kings XI Punjab last season.
David Miller was wasted by the Kings XI Punjab last season.

The IPL auction last season proved a surprise for many as they watched their stars and icons get shuffled around while few stayed rooted with their side. While most of the transfers were made in the interest of the team, not many of them proved to be fruitful. There were also few players who could have made a big difference if they had been given ample opportunities and were underutilised by their IPL teams last season.

Here are 3 players whose talents were underutilised by their side in IPL 2018.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen ( Rajasthan Royals)

Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen rose to fame after he scored 69 runs off 30 balls in a T20 game against India in Centurion during India's tour of South Africa 2018. Klaasen has a strike rate of 158 and can open the batting or slot in at number 4 and 5 and a very safe keeper and a prolific run scorer. Klaasen was signed by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for banned Aussie captain Steve Smith.

Klaasen was given only 4 opportunities by the Rajasthan side and scored 58 runs. He batted at positions at which he wasn't used to and wasn't able to make much of an impact. The South African has scored 525 runs in 13 innings batting at number 4 averaging 65.62 and has scored at a strike rate of 154. Keeping this in mind, he was given only 1 chance to play at number 4 and he remained not out on 18 runs off 10 balls.

He could have been accommodated in this side instead of someone like D'arcy Short who struggled to score runs. With Jos Buttler and Rahane opening the batting and Samson covering up, Klaasen could've been a game changer for Rajasthan and could've scored a lot of runs batting ahead of Ben Stokes.

Shreyas
ANALYST
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
