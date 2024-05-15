3 players whose poor form hurt DC the most in IPL 2024 ft. Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 19 runs in match number 64 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 14. Sent into bat by LSG, DC put up an impressive total of 208-4 on the board and then held the opposition to 189-9.

While Jake Fraser-McGurk was dismissed for a duck, fellow opener Abishek Porel hammered 58 in 33 balls. Shai Hope and skipper Rishabh Pant contributed 30s, while Tristan Stubbs again provided the finishing touches, smashing 57* in only 25 balls, a knock that included three fours and four sixes.

In the chase, Nicholas Pooran smacked 61 off 27, while Arshad Khan remained unbeaten on 58 off 33. However, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma starred for Delhi Capitals with 3-34. Five other bowlers chipped in with one wicket each as DC registered an impressive win.

Despite their triumph over LSG, Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 campaign is all but over. They have 14 points from 14 matches and a poor net run rate of -0.377. As such, Pant and co. need some sort of a miracle to finish in the top four.

In the wake of Delhi Capitals' disappointing IPL 2024 campaign, we look at three players whose poor form hurt the franchise the most.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

There were plenty of expectations from Prithvi Shaw heading into IPL 2024, but the DC opener proved to be a disappointment. In eight matches, he scored 198 runs at an average of 24.75 and a strike rate of 163.64, with only one half-century to show for his efforts.

The dashing right-handed batter began his IPL 2024 campaign with an impressive 43 off 27 in the win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Visakhapatnam. After being dismissed for 10 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue, the 24-year-old smashed 66 off 40 in the loss to Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium, a knock that featured eight fours and three sixes.

Shaw contributed 32 off 22 against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow. He followed it up with four low scores. The DC opener was dismissed for seven against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad, 16 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi, 11 against GT in Delhi, and 13 versus KKR at the Eden Gardens.

#2 David Warner

David Warner, who captained DC in Pant's absence last year, also had a disappointing IPL 2024 season, struggling with both form and fitness. The Aussie legend played eight matches and scored 168 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 134.40, with only one half-century to his credit.

The 37-year-old kicked off his IPL 2024 campaign with 29 off 21 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mullanpur. He followed it up with 49 off 34 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur and 52 off 35 in the triumph over CSK in Visakhapatnam.

The southpaw, however, completely went off the boil after his half-century against Chennai Super Kings. In his last five innings in IPL 2024, the DC opener registered scores of 18 (vs KKR), 10 (vs MI), 8 (vs LSG), 1 (vs SRH), and 1 (vs RCB).

#1 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje was expected to be DC's chief wicket-taker in the pace department in IPL 2024. Having made his debut for the Delhi franchise in 2020, the South African speedster had established himself as a key figure in the team's bowling line-up. The 2024 season, however, proved to be a rather forgettable one from Nortje.

The 30-year-old right-arm pacer played six matches in which he claimed seven wickets at an average of 42 and a shocking economy rate of 13.36. In every game that he played for the Delhi franchise in IPL 2024, Nortje leaked plenty of runs.

The DC fast bowler registered figures of 1-48 from four overs against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. He followed it up with 0-43 (four overs) against Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam and 3-59 (four overs) versus Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam.

In the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, he registered figures of 2-65 from four overs. Nortje conceded 0-31 in three overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi and 1 for 48 in three overs against Gujarat Titans in another home game.