3 players whose PSL 2022 salary is less than half of their IPL 2021 salary

The PSL 2022 Draft ended on Sunday evening. Players from across the world earned contracts from the six Pakistan Super League franchises - Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allowed the six franchises to retain a maximum of eight players apiece ahead of the PSL 2022 Draft. Several big names were retained before the draft, while a few match-winners were released.

Now that the PSL 2022 Draft is in the history books, let's take a look at the three players whose salary in PSL 2022 would be less than half of what they earned in IPL 2021:

#1 Rashid Khan, IPL 2021 Salary - Rs 9 crore, PSL 2022 Salary - Rs 1.27 crore (approximately)

Rashid Khan played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2021.

The PSL 2022 Draft had multiple categories for players. The topmost category was the platinum one where players receive salaries between $130,000 to $170,000. Lahore Qalandars signed Rashid Khan in the platinum category.

The highest amount Rashid can earn by playing in PSL 2022 is approximately Rs 1.27 crore. The Afghanistan leg-spinner's IPL 2021 salary was almost nine times his PSL 2022 salary.

Sunrisers Hyderabad paid Rs 9 crore to Rashid Khan for his services in the 14th IPL season. Interestingly, SRH wished to retain Rashid ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, but the leg-spinner left because of a financial disagreement. According to reports, Rashid wanted to be SRH's first retention, meaning he wanted a deal worth around Rs 15 crore.

#2 Ben Cutting, IPL 2021 Salary - Rs 75 lakh, PSL 2022 Salary - Rs 37 lakh (approximately)

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting joined the Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL auction 2021. The Kolkata-based franchise signed him at his base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Kolkata made it to the IPL 2021 final, but they did not use Cutting's services in even a single game. The all-rounder warmed the bench the entire season.

Cutting received a supplementary contract from Peshawar Zalmi at the PSL 2022 Draft. The players in the supplementary category will reportedly receive $50,000, which almost equals to almost half his IPL 2021 salary.

#3 Chris Jordan, IPL 2021 Salary - Rs 3 crore, PSL 2022 Salary - Rs 1.27 crore (approximately)

Karachi Kings signed England all-rounder Chris Jordan in the platinum category in the PSL 2022 Draft. Like Rashid Khan, Jordan will earn a maximum salary of Rs 1.27 crore in the 2022 Pakistan Super League.

Jordan turned up for the Punjab Kings in the last Indian Premier League season. Punjab had signed him for Rs 3 crore in the IPL 2020 auction, and retained him for the same price in 2021.

While Jordan did a decent job for Punjab, the Mohali-based franchise have not retained him ahead of the IPL mega auction 2022. It will be interesting to see if Jordan's IPL 2022 salary matches his PSL 2022 salary.

Edited by Bhargav