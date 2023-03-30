3 players who could win the Purple Cap in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is now just a sleep away and fans are looking forward to what promises to be another exciting edition of the T20 tournament. Over the past 15 editions, we have seen phenomenal performances in all three departments.

As far as bowling is concerned, the IPL rewards the highest wicket-taker of each season with a Purple Cap, which is now a much sought-after possession amongst the bowlers.

There will be some top bowlers on show this year too and names suggest that it's going to be a tough competition for the top spot. Here’s a look at three players who could potentially win the Purple Cap in 2023:

#1 Rashid Khan

At 24 years of age, Rashid Khan is already a legend of T20 cricket, having picked up 528 wickets in the shortest format. His economy rate of 6.37 is as good as you can get in T20s. Khan has been outstanding in the IPL too, and has picked up 112 wickets in the tournament over the last six seasons.

The Purple Cap, however, has eluded the leg-spinner from Afghanistan, but that could change this year. This could be the year where he finally finishes atop the wicket-taking chart.

#2 Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer was bought by the Mumbai Indians at last year's mega-auction for INR 8 crore knowing that he won't be part of the 2022 edition due to injury.

But he is now all set to don the blue and gold jersey for the five-time champions. Archer has featured in 35 IPL games so far, all for the Rajasthan Royals. He has picked up 46 wickets at an economy of 7.13.

Archer recently made a comeback and the IPL will be his first major competition since his return to action. Archer will be desperate to prove a point and we could see him ripping opposition teams apart this year.

#3 Umran Malik

Umran Malik is one of the most exciting players going around at the moment. The pacer picked up 22 wickets in 14 games last season. He bowled some fiery spells and won the emerging player of the year award.

He was a touch expensive but having played for India after the IPL last year, he will be an even better bowler now. Malik's pace is his USP and if he can manage to achieve some accuracy with regard to his line and length, he could go on to have a memorable season.

