3 players who won the Purple Cap more than once in IPL history ft. Harshal Patel

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, concluded on Sunday, May 26. Kolkata Knight Riders thumped Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After every edition, the bowler who claims the most wickets is declared the winner of the Purple Cap.

Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel won the Purple Cap for the IPL 2024 season. Although his team failed to make the playoffs, Harshal finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker, claiming 24 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 19.87 and an economy rate of 9.73, with a best of 3-15.

Kolkata Knight Riders leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy finished second on the list of leading-wicket takers in IPL 2024, picking up 21 wickets in 14 innings at an average of 19.14 and an economy rate of 8.04. Chakravarthy is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah (20) and the KKR duo of Andre Russell (19) and Harshit Rana (19).

Over the years, many star performers have won the Purple Cap in the IPL. However, there are only three bowlers who have won the honor more than once. Here's a lowdown:

#1 Dwayne Bravo (2013 & 2015)

Dwayne Bravo celebrates a wicket in his trademark style. (Image Credit: Getty Images)

Former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is the first bowler to win the Purple Cap twice in the IPL. He won the honor in 2013 and 2015.

Bravo picked up 32 wickets in 18 matches in 2013, averaging 15.53 at an economy rate of 7.95. His tally that season is a joint-record for most wickets claimed in a single edition of an IPL.

The veteran West Indies player claimed 4-42 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2013 final, 3-9 against MI in Qualifier 1 and 3-27 versus Punjab Kings in Mohali.

Expand Tweet

Bravo topped the bowling charts for the second time in IPL 2015. In 17 matches, the canny right-arm pacer claimed 26 wickets at an average of 16.38 and an economy rate of 8.14.

The CSK legend shone with 3-22 againt KKR at Chepauk, 3-25 against SRH in Hyderabad, 3-40 versus MI in Qualifier 1 and 2-17 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a home game.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2016 & 2017)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has delivered stellar performances for the Sunrisers. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler in IPL history to win the Purple Cap in consecutive editions. The seasoned Indian pacer achieved the feat while representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017.

The right-arm pacer starred with 23 wickets in 17 matches at an average of 21.30 and an economy rate of 7.42 as SRH won their maiden title in 2016. Bhuvneshwar starred with figures of 4-29 against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot as Hyderabad registered a thumping 10-wicket win. He also claimed 3-19 versus KKR in Delhi as Hyderabad won the Eliminator by 22 runs.

While SRH failed to defend their title in 2017, Bhuvneshwar retained the Purple Cap, claiming 26 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 14.19 and an economy rate of 7.05.

The pacer ran through the PBKS batting line-up with figures of 5-19 in a home game. Bhuvneshwar also impressed with 3-20 against KKR in Kolkata and 3-21 against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede.

#3 Harshal Patel (2021 & 2024)

Harshal Patel earlier represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

Harshal Patel became the latest bowler to win the Purple Cap twice when the won the honor for the 2024 edition.

The death-over specialist had also finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2021 edition, claiming 32 wickets in 15 matches for RCB at an average of 14.34 and an economy rate of 8.14. With his tally, he also equaled Bravo's record for most wickets in a single edition of the IPL.

Expand Tweet

Harshal claimed 5-27 against Mumbai Indians in Chennai, which included three wickets in the last over. He again shone with figures of 4-17 against MI in Dubai. The right-arm pacer also registered three-fers against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals (twice) and Chennai Super Kings.

In 2024, Harshal claimed 24 scalps in 14 matches while representing the Punjab franchise. He claimed 3-15 against Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur, 3-24 against CSK in Dharamsala and 3-31 against Mumbai Indians at home, albeit in a losing cause.

