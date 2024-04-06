3 playing 11 combinations RCB can try with Will Jacks in IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have lost three out of their four matches in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). As they gear up to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 19 of IPL 2024 on Saturday, April 6, they are in desperate search of their ideal combination.

It's not like Bengaluru don't have talent on the bench. One of the most explosive openers in T20 cricket right now, Will Jacks, hasn't been able to find a place in the side. The Englishman, who blasted a century among other notable knocks for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league, has also found success on the international circuit.

RCB haven't included Jacks so far, but bringing him into the fold could be a viable strategy as they attempt to break their rut. Not only is he one of the most dangerous batters in the world, but he's also a handy off-spinner who has delivered while bowling the tough overs.

How can the Royal Challengers go about finding a place for Jacks? In this article, we explore three playing 11 combinations RCB can try while fielding Will Jacks in IPL 2024.

#3 Will Jacks replacing a fast bowler and opening, with Virat Kohli at #3

Kohli has batted at No. 3 often in the past [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

RCB have tried Alzarri Joseph and Reece Topley so far, and while the sample size is quite small, neither bowler has managed to impress. They aren't all-phase bowlers, as overseas quicks are generally expected to be, and don't offer the team much in terms of versatility and overall value.

With Vyshak Vijaykumar impressing in his only game of IPL 2024 and Yash Dayal holding his own at the death, Bengaluru can afford to drop their overseas fast bowler and play Will Jacks instead. If they need reinforcement in the pace attack, Akash Deep is a viable option on the bench.

If Jacks plays, where will bat? An obvious option is to give him his ideal position at the top of the order, given how destructive he can be on his day. That would mean that Kohli, who has shown improved gears against spin, would move to No. 3, a position he is no stranger to.

This is a possibility, but it might not transpire. Kohli is at his best at the top of the order and has been RCB's lone bright spot in the batting lineup.

#2 Will Jacks replacing Cameron Green and batting in the middle order

Green hasn't been at his best [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

Traded in from the Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Cameron Green hasn't had a great start to life as an RCB player. He has been shunted up the down the order and hasn't made an impact in either department.

Bengaluru might be tempted to pull the plug on the Green experiment just four games into the tournament. They aren't able to give him his ideal batting position in T20s, which is somewhere in the top three. Moreover, the Australian all-rounder's pace bowling adds virtually no value to the side.

Jacks could slot in as a floater in the middle order, much like Green. He could be promoted to No. 3 if RCB lose an early wicket or be held back, behind the likes of Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell, if a platform is set.

#1 Will Jacks replacing a fast bowler and batting at No. 3

West Indies v England - 4th T20I

This is perhaps RCB's best bet at maximizing the resources at their disposal. Both Patidar and Green haven't been too impressive at No. 3, and giving Jacks a sustained run at that position could benefit them as the competition progresses.

Depending upon the match situation at the fall of the second wicket, the Royal Challengers can take a call on whether to send in Patidar, Green, or Maxwell. There's even the option of dropping Patidar, who has looked susceptible against pace and hasn't been able to take on spin to the best of his ability.

The overseas pacer doesn't add much to the attack at the end of the day, and putting in another egg in the batting basket might not be the worst idea. Jacks is well-rounded enough to adapt at No. 3, and RCB wouldn't have to disturb their prized opening combination.