3 positive signs for MS Dhoni's CSK after their IPL 2023 win over MI

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were not placed very high in the pre-season points table projections for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With an aging core and clear weaknesses in all three departments, MS Dhoni and Co. found themselves with a mountain to climb in yet another IPL season. However, they seem to be punching above their weight once again.

With two wins from three matches and a net run rate of 0.356, CSK are placed in the top half of the IPL 2023 points table. Although they started their campaign with a loss, they have notched up a nice two-match winning streak.

This includes a comprehensive victory over eternal rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) to give their fans some hope.

Here are three positive signs for CSK after their IPL 2023 win over MI.

#3 CSK's away performances have been promising

Ruturaj Gaikwad [left] has been stellar at the top of the order

CSK were always going to be a force to reckon with at Chepauk, with the IPL returning to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019. Additionally, their away form has been decent in the two games they have played thus far as well.

The Men in Yellow took on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad and gave a decent account of themselves. Although they probably ended up a few runs short, the Super Kings tried their hardest with the ball and managed to push the game into the final over.

In their next test at the Wankhede Stadium, CSK turned in a superb display. Their spinners choked the home side in the middle overs before a calm batting display saw them get over the finish line quite comfortably.

While their pace and batting shortcomings make them weaker away from home, MS Dhoni and his men have shown that they have what it takes to succeed on the road.

#2 Bench players are stepping up for the Super Kings

Tushar Deshpande has the backing of his skipper

A few players who warmed the bench for most of - or all of - IPL 2022 have made an impression for CSK this year.

Tushar Deshpande has been entrusted with the responsibility of being their lead Indian pacer. While he has blown hot and cold, he seems to be on an upswing and has the backing of captain Dhoni.

Young Rajvardhan Hangargekar made his debut for the franchise and turned in spunky performances in both games he has played. Mitchell Santner, who has been on the sidelines for most of his CSK career, has been essential to their plans in IPL 2023 as well.

Despite injuries to Mukesh Choudhary and recently Deepak Chahar, the four-time champions have been boosted by the nerves shown by their bench players.

#1 Key CSK players have struck form in IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings seem to be coming together as a unit

Most of CSK's star players flattered to deceive in IPL 2022, but this year seems different.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has overcome his starting troubles to come up with three vital batting contributions on the trot. Ravindra Jadeja's improved bowling has also served the Super Kings well.

MS Dhoni's pace-hitting ability at the death seems as sharp as ever, while the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube are slowly finding their feet as well. Even the overseas contingent, including Moeen Ali and Devon Conway, has made at least one notable contribution each so far.

Key CSK players have struck form this year, and that could be the biggest factor behind the franchise making a solid playoff push.

Poll : Are CSK genuine contenders to make the playoffs in IPL 2023? Yes No 14 votes