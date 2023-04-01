3 positives for CSK from their loss to GT in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a defeat in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the fourth time. The four-time IPL champions were ousted by the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 30.

CSK were put to bat first and posted 178-7 on the board, courtesy of Ruturaj Gaikwad's 50-ball 92. The Men in Yellow were primed to score over 200 runs, especially with the way with which Gaikwad paced his game.

However, defending champions GT were able to pull things back and head into the run chase as marginal favorites.

Gujarat sustained a major blow in the form of Kane Williamson's injury while fielding, but the chase was well-controlled by Shubman Gill (63 off 36).

While CSK were able to crawl back into the game, the finishing composure of Rashid Khan (10* off three) and Rahul Tewatia (15* off 14) was more than enough for the hosts to win the contest with four balls to spare.

Despite CSK's loss in their IPL 2023 opener, the side did tick a couple of boxes and had some positives to take away from the contest.

On that note, here are three positives for CSK from their loss to GT in IPL 2023.

#1 Rajvardhan Hangargekar not looking out of place at all

CSK fielded two debutants in the form of Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Ben Stokes.

Several had vouched for U-19 World Cup winner Hangargekar to feature last season itself, but the franchise opted to be patient and unleashed him in the IPL 2023 season opener.

The right-arm pacer began his spell with an exceptional yorker, announcing his arrival. While he lost his way a bit with a few extras, he showed what he was capable of. Hangargekar ended up with figures of 3-36 and currently holds the Purple Cap.

While it is still early days, he also showed his death bowling credentials by only conceding seven runs in the 18th over, keeping the visitors in the hunt.

If the initial signs are any indication, Hangargekar is all set for a premier season with CSK, which is something they desperately need with Mukesh Choudhary ruled out and Stokes not fully fit to bowl.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad shedding his 'slow start' tag by getting into the act straightaway

The IPL 2021 Orange Cap winner, despite his class and credentials, has an ill-fated reputation for being a slow starter in major tournaments.

In his debut season with CSK in 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled heavily initially and only gained momentum towards the end of the campaign with three consecutive fifties.

Even in his illustrious IPL 2021 campaign, it was not until the second leg in the UAE that Gaikwad went into full throttle. In the last edition, he began his tournament with an ominous duck.

This time around, he has cast aside his past reputation and was among the runs right away. The opening batter was in excellent touch, scoring 92 off 50 deliveries in sublime fashion.

His innings included nine sixes and will arguably go down as one of the greatest IPL opening-day knocks.

#3 MS Dhoni not losing his touch

The commencement of the IPL was also an indication of MS Dhoni's return to the cricket field.

The CSK skipper played a trademark cameo, launching onto Josh Little in the final over to smash an unbeaten 14 runs off seven deliveries, showing that he still has the goods.

Even though he is 42 years old, the power factor remains dangerously high. He did not look like an individual who has not played competitive cricket for a significant while, which comes across as a huge positive for CSK.

Despite their blemishes in batting and bowling to an extent, CSK could take pride in the manner in which they fielded in the opening game.

The New Zealand duo of Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner were sensational, with the latter even producing a sensational stop to save four runs at a crucial time in the game.

The catching was also on point, with Shivam Dube taking a particularly tricky catch to dismiss Wriddhiman Saha, giving Hangargekar his maiden IPL wicket in the process.

