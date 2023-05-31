3 positives for MI from IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2023 campaign came to an end following their defeat to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2. Batting first, the Titans put up a massive score of 233, thanks to a marvelous century by Shubman Gill.

In response, MI batted well to get to 124-3 before losing the plot and getting bowled out for 171. They eventually conceded the game by 62 runs to set up a GT vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) final.

Not many had given MI a chance to make it to the playoffs, considering that they had one of the weakest bowling attacks, but the Rohit Sharma-led side showed why they are the joint-most successful team in the tournament's history.

They have a bright core, which can take the team to new heights in the future, and the management will look to fix the few issues that plagued them this season.

Here, we look at three positives that MI can take from their IPL 2023 campaign:

1. Batting Core

Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Cameron Green and Nehal Wadhera. Now that is just a phenomenal batting lineup that MI have assembled. This year, they found a brilliant talent in Nehal Wadhera, who could be around for a long time.

Their batting was so good that Dewald Brevis didn't get to play even a single game in IPL 2023. Rohit Sharma had a poor season and yet, MI's batting lineup was arguably the best amongst all the ten teams. This is a massive positive for the five-time champions, who will look to come back strong in 2024.

#2. Akash Madhwal

While their batters did a superb job all season, their bowling was quite off-color in IPL 2023. Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah's injures didn't help the situation either. MI consistently conceded over 200 runs this season because of this reason.

However, towards the end of the season, they found someone who bowled with a lot of skill and heart - Akash Madhwal. The 29-year old played eight games this season, picking up 14 wickets at an economy of 8.59, which is quite impressive considering his inexperience.

In the Eliminator, he single-handedly dismantled the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) batting line-up, registering figures of 5-5, which earned him high praise from many pundits. Madhwal is someone who could have a huge role to play in MI's future.

#3. They defied all odds

Ahead of the season, not many people gave MI a chance considering their weak bowling line-up. On top of that, they lost their first couple of games, which made matters worse. However the team defied all odds to reach the playoffs and push for a sixth title.

They eventually fell short of the target but with the resources they had, they can be proud of their efforts in IPL 2023 and will look to bounce back stronger next season.

