3 positives for MI from their loss against LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by five runs in yet another thrilling match in the Tata IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. With the result, LSG climbed to the third spot while MI slipped to the fourth position in the IPL table.

Batting first on a decent track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, LSG posted a par total of 177/3. The top performers with the bat for LSG were Krunal Pandya (49 runs off 42 balls) and Marcus Stoinis (89* runs off 47 balls). Stoinis struck a swashbuckling half-century that consisted of four boundaries and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 189.36.

In reply, the MI were off to a flyer courtesy of openers Ishan Kishan (59 runs off 39 balls) and Rohit Sharma (37 runs off 25 balls), who put up a 90-run stand. However, Ravi Bishnoi dismissed both batters in the middle overs and put the brakes on MI's innings with a quality spell (4-0-26-2).

Tim David (32* runs off 19 balls) played an excellent cameo, but his efforts were undone by an excellent final over by Mohsin Khan. MI will feel that they threw away a match which was well within their grasp.

On that note, here's a look at three positives for MI from their loss against LSG:

#1 Ishan Kishan scores a fine half-century for MI

Ishan Kishan (59 runs off 39 balls) scored an excellent half-century while opening the batting for his side. He struck eight fours and one six during his knock that came at an impressive strike-rate of 151.28. He was dismissed with the score at 103/2 in 11.1 overs and must have thought that he had done enough for his side to emerge victorious.

In the last five matches, he has scores of 59, 31, 42, 7 and 75 and is in tremendous form. In 13 matches this season, Kishan has scored 425 runs at an average of 32.69 and a strike-rate of 144.56.

The youngster will be looking to continue his fine form for MI in their crucial final match of the season against SRH on May 21.

#2 Jason Behrendorff bowls a fine spell in the first innings

Behrendorff bowled a fine spell for MI in the first innings. In his four overs, he conceded just 30 runs at an economy-rate of 7.50. He picked up the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Prerak Mankad with the new ball. Despite being slightly expensive, Behrendorff has provided breakthroughs consistently for MI in the powerplay and death overs.

In the last three matches, he has figures of 2/30, 1/37 and 3/36. In nine matches this year, he has picked up 14 wickets at an expensive economy-rate of 9.44. Behrendorff will be looking to continue his impressive bowling rhythm albeit at a lower economy-rate.

#3 Tim David plays yet another blazing innings

Tim David (32* runs off 19 balls) almost took his side across the finish line with a scintillating innings for MI. He struck one four and three sixes at a strike-rate of 168.42. It seemed unlikely that MI would win the game with 30 runs needed from two overs on a slow pitch in Lucknow. However, a couple of sixes by David in the 19th over put MI in the driver's seat.

In run-chases for MI, he has scores of 13*, 24*, 25*, 0, 45*, 19*, 0 and 32*. In six innings this season, he has scored 216 runs at an average of 30.86 and a tremendous strike-rate of 166.15.

