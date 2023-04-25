3 positives for SRH from their loss against DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 7 runs to record their second successive win in the Tata IPL 2023. Despite the win, DC remained in the 10th spot, and SRH stayed in 9th place.

DC won the toss and chose to bat first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Batting first, DC were in all sorts of trouble at 62/5 in 8 overs. Manish Pandey (34 runs off 27 balls) and Axar Patel (34 runs off 34 balls) propelled DC to a defendable total of 144/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, SRH were off to a slow start at 69/2 in 11.3 overs. Vital contributions from Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klassen, and Washington Sundar kept SRH in the hunt. However, two excellent death overs from Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar meant that DC restricted them to 137/6 in 20 overs.

On that note, let’s discuss three positives for SRH despite the loss against DC.

#1 Washington Sundar shines with a stunning all-round display for SRH

In the 4 overs that he bowled, Washington Sundar conceded just 28 runs, picking up 3 wickets in his spell. Sundar's scalps included the important wicket of David Warner.

Apart from picking up three wickets, Sundar also ran out Manish Pandey. With the bat, Sundar (24* runs off 15 balls) played an excellent cameo to bring SRH within touching distance of the DC total.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar breathes fire

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been a little off-color this season in the IPL, returned to his best bowling rhythm.

In his 4 overs, Kumar gave away just 11 runs, picking up 2 wickets at an economy rate of 2.75. He dismissed opener Phil Salt for a 'Golden Duck' and the in-form Axar Patel in the death overs.

#3 Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klassen deliver with the bat for SRH

In the first half of the SRH innings, Mayank Agarwal (49 runs off 39 balls) anchored the innings, holding one end up. Agarwal struck seven fours in a knock in which he scored at a decent strike rate of 125.64.

SRH management will be relieved to see that Agarwal has finally scored a substantial amount of runs. Heinrich Klassen (31 runs off 19 balls) continued his rich vein of form with a swashbuckling cameo in which he struck three boundaries and a six.

Klassen almost took his side home before being dismissed in the 19th over. SRH management must seriously consider sending Klassen up the batting order, as he is one of the few batters in the side that is among the runs.

