3 pressing concerns for DC ahead of IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) were one of the worst teams on display in the 2023 IPL, as they finished ninth after garnering only five wins in 14 round-robin games.

DC didn't have much money to spend at the IPL 2024 auction and therefore come into the new campaign with a largely similar squad. They aren't penciled in as one of the favorites to make the playoffs, even though a couple of returning players will boost their chances.

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope

Here are three pressing concerns for DC ahead of IPL 2024:

#3 Key Delhi names have question marks over their form and fitness

Rishabh Pant

In a major boost for DC, Rishabh Pant is back and has been cleared to take part in both batting and wicket-keeping. The 26-year-old has been appointed the captain of the franchise. While that's great, there are question marks over his form.

Pant hasn't played top-level cricket before entering the IPL and is recovering from a multitude of injuries that would've taken a lot out of him both physically and mentally. It would be silly to expect him to be at his best on all fronts after such a long layoff, even though he's as resilient as they come.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is another player who has been hampered by knee injuries lately. The young opener is always under scrutiny for his form and fitness, so whether he will deliver to his potential is a big question.

Shaw and Pant are two players who have been retained by DC right from the start. They are the pillars of their batting unit, so having question marks over them is far from an ideal situation.

#2 DC have a questionable pace attack

Khaleel Ahmed

Speaking of question marks, DC's pace attack inspires barely any confidence. Almost all their fast bowlers are injury-prone, and none of them have been consistent enough lately.

Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed have almost never got through a 14-game IPL season, while Mukesh Kumar doesn't have a lot going for him in white-ball cricket. Meanwhile, Rasikh Dar is fairly inexperienced at the IPL level.

Even Anrich Nortje, DC's lead seamer, only recently recovered from a long-standing back injury that kept him out of the 2023 World Cup and the SA20 league. Without the South African being at his best, an already weak pace unit could struggle even more.

Strangely, the Capitals replaced Lungi Ngidi with a top-order batter in Jake Fraser-McGurk. They now need to hope that their domestic fast bowlers stay injury-free and produce the desired results.

#1 DC's middle order will be inexperienced even with Rishabh Pant's return

Tristan Stubbs

Rishabh Pant will fill a massive hole in the DC middle order, but even otherwise, it will be devoid of experience in IPL 2024.

Kumar Kushagra, who was signed for north of ₹7 crore at the IPL 2024 auction, is expected to take up a role in the lower-middle order. If not him, Ricky Bhui will be the man tasked with the job.

Harry Brook has pulled out of the tournament, and Tristan Stubbs is expected to take the Englishman's place in the DC side. While the young South African is a player with immense potential, he might not be able to immediately take to the IPL, especially at a sketchy venue like the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC's middle order doesn't look too solid, and that might put pressure on the power-packed opening combination to veer away from their natural game.