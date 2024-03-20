3 pressing concerns for MI ahead of IPL 2024

With the Chennai Super Kings pulling level with most IPL titles (five), the Mumbai Indians (MI) will be motivated to re-establish themselves as the most successful side in the league.

The five-time champions reached the playoffs of IPL 2023, where they reached Qualifier 2 but fell to the Gujarat Titans. Now under Hardik Pandya's leadership, Mumbai will know that the standards that have been set for them over the years won't be anything but a place in the final.

Nevertheless, there are a few challenges that MI will need to work through this ampaign. While they have one of the best rosters in the league, it isn't all rainbows and sunshine for the franchise.

MI's squad for IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir, Shreyas Gopal, Dilshan Madushanka, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma

Here are three pressing concerns for MI ahead of IPL 2024:

#3 MI's spin attack doesn't look deadly

Mumbai Indians

Piyush Chawla put the MI spin attack on his back in IPL 2023 as he belied his age to come up with match-defining performances regularly. However, the veteran leg-spinner isn't getting any younger and might not be able to deliver the same way.

Apart from Chawla, Mumbai have the wily spin of Kumar Kartikeya, but the left-arm spinner might not find a place in the side even with the impact player rule. There are other uncapped options like Naman Dhir, but they don't have much experience even at the domestic level and might not be ready for the IPL.

The likes of Shreyas Gopal, Shams Mulani and Mohammad Nabi might also be out of the XII for various reasons, leaving MI overly dependent on Chawla to have a prolific campaign, a strategy that could go awry.

#2 Key players like Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are returning from breaks

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan hasn't been seen in action for quite a while now, as he has been on a mental health break. He missed the entirety of the India-England Test series, and there have been plenty of controversy surrounding his decision to skip his Ranji Trophy commitments.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav suffered an ankle injury months ago and underwent surgery while also dealing with a sports hernia. Reports suggest that the NCA hasn't cleared him for the start of IPL 2024, and how he fares when he eventually gets back remains to be seen.

Kishan and Suryakumar are key pillars on which the MI batting lineup is built. It won't be easy for them to adjust to the IPL standard after a spell on the sidelines, and if they start slow, the team might find themselves in a similar must-win situation early in the campaign.

#1 The atmosphere in the dressing room might be tough to manage

Haardik Pandya

Something's clearly not right within the MI camp, caused by the think tank's decision to relieve Rohit Sharma of his captaincy duties and appoint Hardik Pandya.

Several players have taken to social media to post cryptic quotes and stories, while head coach Mark Boucher has been rather reluctant to address the call in press conferences.

Hardik, on his part, has dealt with the issue calmly. But inside the dressing room, there could be a bit of discontent, given the disappointing nature of the transition. Arguably, Mumbai didn't handle it well at all, with many opining that they disrespected a captain who has brought them all their glory.

On paper, MI have a lethal team, but that could mean nothing if the players are unable to work together to the best of their ability. Of course, they're all professionals and will look to find a way to pull through, but this is a factor that cannot be ignored.