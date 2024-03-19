3 pressing concerns for RCB ahead of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) may have won their first franchise trophy recently, but that won't make the pressure on the men's team any less during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In fact, it can be argued that following the success of Smriti Mandhana and Co. in the Women's Premier League (WPL), Bangalore will be under the pump even more during the upcoming edition of the tournament. After missing out on the playoffs last year, the Royal Challengers will need to be at their best.

Unfortunately, RCB are not one of the favorites to go all the way this time. Their work in the IPL 2024 auction was rather disappointing, and while they have match-winners in their side, they don't have all their bases covered.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Here are three pressing concerns for RCB ahead of IPL 2024.

#3 A few key RCB batters might be out of their ideal spots

Where will Rajat Patidar bat for RCB in IPL 2024?

Following Cameron Green's acquisition from the Mumbai Indians (MI), RCB might have to bat a few key names out of position.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli are expected to open the batting, but there are doubts in the middle order. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green are both at their best in the top three, but Glenn Maxwell's presence means that one of them might have to slot in at No. 5.

That isn't ideal, and lower-middle-order roles for Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat and Mahipal Lomror haven't worked out well in the past. Meanwhile, Will Jacks is in red-hot form, but might not be able to make the XI owing to the cluster of top-order batters even if RCB are willing to field an all-Indian bowling attack.

#2 Bangalore's pace attack has arguably downgraded from last season

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj will lead RCB's pace attack.

Last year, RCB had Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel as their frontline pacers. While Hazlewood wasn't available for the whole season and Harshal had his struggles with form, their pace attack was decent on paper at least.

This time around, Bangalore seem to have downgraded in that department. Siraj is still there, but Harshal and Hazlewood are no longer part of the roster. They have been replaced by Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Yash Dayal, and none of those three are guaranteed to hold one end up.

Dayal is a bowler of immense overall potential, but he hasn't proven himself in the middle overs and at the death. Ferguson and Joseph might be expensive at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, while Reece Topley isn't a massive upgrade on either of the overseas duo.

Add Green's lack of all-phase value, and RCB's pace attack is rather unimpressive on the whole.

#1 RCB are light in the spin department

Glenn Maxwell: New Zealand v Australia - Men's T20: Previews

That isn't the only bowling area where RCB might struggle. The spin attack has also arguably gone down a few notches from last season, with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Shahbaz Ahmed having moved on.

Karn Sharma and Himanshu Sharma are the only two leg-spinners on the roster, while Mayank Dagar is the only frontline finger-spinner. Glenn Maxwell might have a ton of bowling responsibility on his hands once again, but even if the Aussie has an above-average season, RCB might struggle.

At a ground like the Chinnaswamy Stadium, having a wily wicket-taking bowler is something that is essential. But Bangalore are clearly lacking on that front, and don't have enough economical bowlers to make up for it.