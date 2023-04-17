3 promising young bowlers who are not living up to the hype in IPL 2023

Youngsters have always been at the core of the IPL and over the last 16 years, we have seen several of them do extremely well in the tournament. This year too, we have seen the likes of Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma and Yashasvi Jaiswal light up the big stage.

However, there are also a few others who haven't had an ideal start to the season despite fans having high hopes from them.

Here's a look at three such young bowlers who are not living up to the hype in IPL 2023:

#1 Umran Malik

Umran Malik had a brilliant season last year, picking up 22 wickets in 14 games. He was one of the rare bright spots for Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had a miserable year, finishing eighth in the 2022 IPL table. Since the end of the previous season, Malik has gone on to represent India in both T20Is and ODIs and was expected to carry forward his form this year.

However, the 23-year-old hasn't had a great start as he has only picked up five wickets in four games so far. Malik has been extremely expensive as well, conceding runs at more than 11 an over. SRH will hope that their X-factor bowler can rediscover his mojo sooner rather than later.

#2 Yash Dayal

Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal had a pretty good IPL season in 2022, following which he also made it to the Indian squad for a series against Bangladesh. Dayal picked up 11 wickets in nine matches last year. He was expected to be a crucial part of the Titans' title defense this year, but it's been a disappointing season for him so far.

In the first two games, he only got to bowl one over in each game. He was expensive on both occasions, but the worst was yet to come. In the third game against KKR, he infamously conceded five sixes in the 20th over to hand KKR an unlikely win. Dayal hasn't featured for the Titans since.

#3 Khaleel Ahmed

Back in 2018-19 when Khaleel Ahmed was enjoying a good run in international cricket, it seemed like India had finally found a quality left-arm pacer. However, form and injuries came in the way and he was out of the reckoning.

Ahmed had a good IPL last year, with 16 wickets in 10 matches, and there were high expectations from him this year. However, he has been quite erratic with regards to his bowling.

Playing for the Delhi Capitals, Ahmed has played three games this season and picked up only three wickets. He has been expensive as well, conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.90. Delhi need him to step up immediately as they are struggling, having lost all five of their games so far.

