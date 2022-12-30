3 quality CSK players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

On the back of a blockbuster auction, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be eyeing a comeback season in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

CSK finished ninth in IPL 2022 to miss out on the playoffs, just a year after clinching their fourth title in spectacular fashion. The Men in Yellow broke the bank for Ben Stokes in the IPL 2023 auction on December 23, shelling out north of ₹16 crore, and acquired a few youngsters as well.

The Super Kings have a strong squad for the upcoming campaign and a few talented names might have to be restricted to the sidelines. Here are three quality CSK players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Prashant Solanki

With CSK playing half of the league stage at Chepauk, Prashant Solanki might be in line to feature in a few matches. But as of now, that doesn't seem likely.

The leg-spinner has played just two competitive matches since IPL 2022, when he donned the yellow jersey in two games towards the end of the season. He was expensive in both games and hasn't been active for Mumbai otherwise.

Moreover, CSK have several spin options in their first-choice playing XI. While Maheesh Theekshana was their standout bowler the previous season, Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja are more than capable of bowling their quota of overs on spinning tracks.

Solanki has shown glimpses of his ability and is certainly one for the future, but he might be restricted to the bench in IPL 2023.

#2 Nishant Sindhu

Nishant Sindhu was one of CSK's acquisitions at the IPL 2023 auction, snapped up for ₹60 lakh. The youngster was one of India's standout performers at the previous U19 World Cup and has made significant strides in domestic cricket for Haryana as well.

Sindhu has recorded centuries in each of his last two first-class matches while contributing with the ball too. The all-rounder had promising displays in the domestic white-ball tournaments preceding the Ranji Trophy, with his power-hitting game showing signs of improvement.

At the moment, though, Sindhu is unlikely to be anything more than a backup for Ravindra Jadeja, who endured a tough campaign in IPL 2022 and will be itching to get back into MVP contention. The 18-year-old could find himself on drinks duty throughout IPL 2023.

#1 Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has played only 12 matches in his IPL career despite having been part of CSK since 2018. He has middling returns of 54 runs and 10 wickets, but his economy rate of 6.93 stands out.

Santner is one of the best T20 finger-spinners in the world. Unfortunately, CSK can't afford to use an overseas slot on him when they have shortcomings in the batting and pace-bowling departments. As has been the norm over the last few IPL seasons, the Kiwi might be restricted to occasional appearances brought about by injuries or poor form.

