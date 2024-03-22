3 quality CSK players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024 ft. Mitchell Santner

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kick off their IPL 2024 campaign with a high-octane clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 22.

The Men in Yellow are generally a team that don't like making too many changes to their XI. This season, they might be forced to make a couple, with first-choice regulars like Devon Conway and Matheesha Pathirana expected to return from injury later in the season.

However, it's a given that the Super Kings won't make any unnecessary changes , even though they're under a new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad. Several talented players could find themselves on the bench during the course of the campaign.

CSK's squad for IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Aravelly Avanish Rao

Here are three quality CSK players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024.

#3 Rajvardhan Hangargekar

Hangargekar played two games for CSK in IPL 2023 and fared decently, picking up three wickets. However, with his inexperience working against him, MS Dhoni opted to play Tushar Deshpande in his place instead.

This season, Hangargekar's chances of being part of the side have deteriorated even further. Shardul Thakur was signed at the IPL 2024 auction, and CSK have a great deal of faith in the experienced fast-bowling all-rounder.

Moreover, with Mukesh Choudhary returning from injury, the Super Kings have many domestic pace options who are ahead of Hangargekar in the pecking order.

#2 Mukesh Choudhary

Speaking of Choudhary, the left-armer might not get too many chances to impress either.

Deshpande was CSK's leading wicket-taker in IPL 2023 and was one of Dhoni's go-to men at the death, even if his performances at that stage of the innings weren't particularly noteworthy. Until Pathirana returns, the Mumbai speedster could play alongside Deepak Chahar and Thakur.

After Pathirana returns, even Deshpande might not have place in the side, especially if Chennai want to go with a spin-heavy attack. The Men in Yellow love having batting depth and fielding, which aren't skills Choudhary provides.

The fact that he's a left-armer could work in his favor, though, but Choudhary's chances of featuring regularly have dropped significantly.

#1 Mitchell Santner

A player who has grown accustomed to the CSK bench, Mitchell Santner has never been able to establish himself as a regular in the side due to the presence of Ravindra Jadeja.

Santner is one of the best T20 finger-spinners in the world, and the Chennai team management clearly have faith in his abilities. However, with Rachin Ravindra providing a part-time left-arm spin option while being a straight swap for Devon Conway at the top of the order, the senior Kiwi all-rounder might not be a straightforward pick.

Santner could still play against teams like RCB, who are heavy on right-handers. But apart from Ravindra, the likes of Moeen Ali, Daryl Mitchell, Maheesh Theekshana and Mustafizur Rahman will be vying for a place in the side. Once Pathirana is back, things will get even tougher for the fringe overseas players.