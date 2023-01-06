3 quality GT players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

The Gujarat Titans (GT) are in a good position ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), having retained most of the core that won them the trophy in their maiden campaign.

The Titans have a highly flexible playing XI, with them likely to rotate players around depending upon the conditions. Even in IPL 2022, they made constant alterations to the side without disturbing the balance, and on the back of reinforcements in the 2023 auction, they're all set to do the same this year as well.

However, some names may not be part of the team's first-choice plans. Here are three quality GT players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Yash Dayal

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Uttar Pradesh producing some quality fast bowling depth for Indian cricket: Mohsin, Tyagi, Rajpoot, Mavi, Yash Dayal. Uttar Pradesh producing some quality fast bowling depth for Indian cricket: Mohsin, Tyagi, Rajpoot, Mavi, Yash Dayal.

The 2022 campaign gave Yash Dayal his first taste of IPL action as he played nine games for GT. The left-arm seamer returned 11 wickets at an economy rate of 9.25 as oppositions viewed him as the weak link in an otherwise potent bowling lineup.

Dayal has earned a Team India call-up since then, although he has missed large portions of the last year with injury. A quality bowler with a gamut of skills in his locker, he would walk into most IPL playing XIs. At GT, though, it might not be so straightforward.

The Titans have signed Shivam Mavi to accompany Alzarri Joseph and Mohammad Shami in the pace department, with the youngster likely to bolster the lower-middle order. Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande and Mohit Sharma, although Dayal should be ahead of them in the pecking order.

With Mavi's inclusion, GT will have four pacers in their playing XI with the option of including Odean Smith. So things look a bit tricky for Dayal, who hasn't been playing a lot of top-level cricket lately.

#2 Noor Ahmad

BBL - Scorchers v Renegades

Noor Ahmad has played only two international matches for Afghanistan but he has already become a sought-after prospect in T20 leagues around the world. One of those leagues is the IPL, with GT retaining the spinner ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Ahmad, however, hasn't turned out for the Titans thus far. The 18-year-old is presumably being viewed as a backup for vice-captain Rashid Khan, who is supremely fit and barely misses matches with injury.

Moreover, the defending champions have quality Indian spinners in R Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia. Ahmad might have to wait a bit longer to make his IPL debut.

#1 Josh Little

England v Ireland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

After a string of superb performances in the T20I format, Josh Little was being heavily tipped to find an IPL franchise interested in his services. The Irishman eventually went to GT for ₹4.4 crore following a bidding war with the Lucknow Super Giants.

However, while Little is a quality bowler, he may not break into GT's first XI during IPL 2023 unless injuries force the team management's hand. After releasing Lockie Ferguson, Hardik Pandya and Co. are in need of a quick who can clock high speeds and trouble the batters from hard lengths.

Little isn't slow, of course, but he doesn't offer what Alzarri Joseph can. With David Miller and Rashid Khan being locks in the playing XI, overseas slots might be hard to come by as well. The left-armer might be benched throughout IPL 2023 if Joseph delivers.

