3 quality LSG players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) made significant additions to their squad at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Nicholas Pooran was their marquee purchase, signed for a whopping ₹16 crore. LSG also strengthened their bowling attack by acquiring a handful of talented domestic stars, assembling a roster capable of going further than they did last year.

The Super Giants have a deep squad, and what that usually means is that a host of big names will find themselves on the bench for large swathes. Here are three quality LSG players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Prerak Mankad

It was somewhat surprising that the Lucknow Super Giants were the only franchise interested in Prerak Mankad. The all-rounder has been excellent for Saurashtra in domestic cricket across formats and was touted to be one of the more exciting picks at the IPL 2023 auction.

LSG got their man at his base price. Mankad, though, might not be part of the playing XI in IPL 2023. The Super Giants barely got anything out of Jason Holder last year and arguably don't have the setup to field a lower-middle order batter who can contribute a few overs with the ball at specific stages of the innings.

Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan and Mark Wood can tonk a few out of the ground, and Marcus Stoinis could serve as the fourth pacer. So LSG have no real requirement for the services of Mankad, who might have to wait longer for an IPL opportunity.

#2 Kyle Mayers

England Nets Session

LSG retained Kyle Mayers ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. The West Indian has become an excellent utility cricketer in the shortest format, racking up a few big scores at the top of the order and running through oppositions with his swing bowling in the powerplay.

Mayers didn't play a single game for the Super Giants last year, though, and that seems set to continue. In KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, LSG have a settled opening pair. The other three overseas slots are likely to go to Mark Wood, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis.

Unless injury forces either De Kock or Pooran out of the playing XI, Mayers could be benched throughout IPL 2022.

#1 Daniel Sams

BBL - Sydney Thunder v Sydney Sixers

Daniel Sams has six single-digit scores in his last seven innings in the ongoing Big Bash League, but he has been a regular wicket-taker with the ball. The all-rounder has made vital contributions to his respective franchises in the shortest format and is a valuable asset on his day.

Sams was picked up for ₹75 lakh by LSG, who might deem him surplus to their requirements this year. They need a frontline overseas fast bowler in Wood, and he isn't reliable enough with the bat to seriously replace his countryman Stoinis.

Like Mayers, Sams may not fit into the Super Giants' ideal overseas combination. Although he turned in a couple of promising displays for the Mumbai Indians last year, the left-armer might not have a big role to play for LSG in IPL 2023.

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : Should Prerak Mankad be part of LSG's playing XI in IPL 2023? Yes No 0 votes