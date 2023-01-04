3 quality MI players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

The 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) splash the cash on Cameron Green, who was acquired for a whopping ₹17.50 crore.

MI signed seven other players at their respective base prices, putting together a roster that will be desperate to improve upon the miserable 10th-place finish the franchise endured last year. The five-time champions will want to settle on a balanced playing XI over the course of the campaign, as a result of which a few big names could be starved of action.

Here are three quality MI players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Arjun Tendulkar

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal



KCA Kerala collapses from 247/5 to 265 all out in 5.3 overs on Day 2 against Goa. Lakshay Garg picks three and Arjun Tendulkar adds two to his tally. #RanjiTrophy KCA Kerala collapses from 247/5 to 265 all out in 5.3 overs on Day 2 against Goa. Lakshay Garg picks three and Arjun Tendulkar adds two to his tally. #RanjiTrophy 📷 KCA https://t.co/5yhcGIo9a6

Arjun Tendulkar has been a part of MI for a couple of seasons but hasn't gotten a chance to make his debut yet. The young all-rounder has been in the headlines for all the right reasons, smacking a ton on his Ranji Trophy debut and contributing regularly with the ball.

A move to Goa has brought the best out of Tendulkar, who is carving a name for himself away from the shadow of his illustrious father. A capable all-rounder who is getting better by the day, the 23-year-old has a long career ahead of him.

However, MI might not incorporate him into their playing XI during IPL 2023. Tendulkar still has some way to go before he becomes a reliable IPL performer and Mumbai have other bowlers who are ahead of him in the pecking order.

#2 Hrithik Shokeen

Ayan @ayan_acharya13 Sheldon Jackson has been clean bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. New batsman Arpit Vasavada .. the lead is now 100 and Chirag is on 74.



Shokeen is clearly the standout performer for Delhi so far Sheldon Jackson has been clean bowled by Hrithik Shokeen. New batsman Arpit Vasavada .. the lead is now 100 and Chirag is on 74.Shokeen is clearly the standout performer for Delhi so far

Last season saw MI hand young Hrithik Shokeen his first taste of IPL action. A relatively unknown name, the all-rounder was under pressure to deliver. He showed immense guts and nerve in the five games he played, though, immediately making an impression.

Shokeen has been impressive in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi and played the entirety of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But Mumbai might not have room for an off-spinner whose power-hitting game hasn't developed completely. The 22-year-old isn't an out-and-out wicket-taker, and MI will want to play the versatile Kumar Kartikeya as the frontline spinner.

Shokeen is one for the future, but he has some room to grow before he can become an IPL regular. And MI's team combination means that they might need to keep him on drinks duty during IPL 2023.

#1 Tristan Stubbs

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Signed as an injury replacement for Tymal Mills in IPL 2022, Tristan Stubbs was retained by MI ahead of the 2023 auction. The South African international is a destructive hitter who can contribute a few overs of off-spin and is electric on the field.

However, Stubbs might not find it easy to break into MI's playing XI. The five-time champions are bound to play Cameron Green, while Tim David cannot be left out of a T20 side. Jofra Archer walks into the side if fit, while Mumbai might need to play Jhye Richardson to fix their pace concerns.

Even if MI decide to play a South African batter, Dewald Brevis might be the man for the job. Brevis is arguably more suited to a role in the top four, and with Green and David manning the middle order, Stubbs might be a touch out of place.

It remains to be seen the approach MI take, but Stubbs struggling to get game-time won't be a massive surprise.

