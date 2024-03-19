3 quality PBKS players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024 ft. Sikandar Raza

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) just can't seem to find a way to win the Indian Premier League (IPL). They've been part of the tournament since its inception, but have only one final appearance to show for and have missed the playoffs in each campaign since 2014.

The 2024 season will present PBKS with another opportunity to go all the way, and their work at the auction will help them to a decent extent. After snapping up key players like Harshal Patel, the Kings' first-choice side is almost ascertained.

However, what that also means is that a few deserving names will be consigned to the bench for the majority of the campaign. This is particularly true in the overseas department, where it's clear who the backups are.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Shashank Singh, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Here are three PBKS players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024.

#3 Vidwath Kaverappa

A new recipient of a BCCI fast-bowling contract, Vidwath Kaverappa has been recognized for the consistent form he has shown in domestic cricket and for India A.

However, Kaverappa's shortest-format bowling is still a work in progress, and that should reflect in his involvement for PBKS in IPL 2024. While he can chip in with the new ball, he doesn't have much value in the middle overs and at the death right now.

Punjab's frontline Indian pacers will be Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, with the likes of Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada and Nathan Ellis accompanying them in the overseas department. Moreover, both Arshdeep and Harshal are unlikely to be dropped even if they aren't in the best of form.

So Kaverappa might have to be benched throughout IPL 2024 even though he could turn out to be a valuable new-ball option.

#2 Chris Woakes

West Indies v England - 2nd T20I

Signed as a backup, Chris Woakes being on the bench during IPL 2024 won't surprise many. But even the fact that he is covering for two roles might not be enough for him to get a game.

Woakes is doubling up as a replacement for both Curran and Rabada, given his batting ability and new-ball skills. But while the former is the franchise's most expensive signing in history and won't be dropped easily, the latter has another interesting backup available in Nathan Ellis.

Woakes is the quintessential bits-and-pieces all-rounder in T20s, and that might not be enough for him to be part of the PBKS side in IPL 2024.

#1 Sikandar Raza

India v Zimbabwe - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

A player who has been remarkably consistent over the last few years, Sikandar Raza has been a fringe player for PBKS ever since being picked up at a budget price in 2023. He did play seven matches last year, but didn't have much to do in either department.

This time around, Raza is even unlikelier to play a prominent role. Liam Livingstone will be the premier finger-spinning all-rounder for the Kings, who can now afford to play Harpreet Brar following Harshal's acqusition, which has beefed up the Indian pace attack.

Rilee Rossouw could fill in for Jonny Bairstow in case the Englishman suffers a dip in form, and Raza might not be preferred there either. Despite the Zimbabwean cricketer being one of the most in-form all-rounders in the world, there might not be a spot for him in the Punjab side.