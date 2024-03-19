3 quality RCB players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gearing up for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), where they will be expected to follow in the footsteps of the women's team and bring the elusive trophy home.

While that task won't be easy on any front, Bangalore can take heart from the fact that their playing XII is almost entirely settled. Following Cameron Green's trade from the Mumbai Indians (MI), the top six is virtually picked, and the bowling attack seems straightforward as well.

However, what that means is that RCB might not have to make too many changes over the course of the IPL 2024 season. And given the talent on their roster, a few deserving names might have to be consigned to the sidelines.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Here are three quality RCB players who might be benched throughout IPL 2024.

#3 Tom Curran

BBL - Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers

Tom Curran being picked at the IPL 2024 auction came as a surprise to many, given the all-rounder's history of poor performances in the league. He also had a disappointing Big Bash League campaign for the Sydney Sixers, both on and off the field.

However, Curran is a much better T20 player than he is sometimes given credit for. The Englishman has greatly improved his batting prowess over the last few years and has chipped in with plenty of handy cameos. Moreover, his variations and death-bowling ability will make him a suitable backup across roles.

That said, though, it's hard to see how Curran fits into RCB's side. Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, and Green will certainly take up three of the four overseas slots, while an out-and-out fast bowler is expected to be picked with the last. Barring any injuries, he might not feature for the franchise.

#2 Vyshak Vijaykumar

Having been handed a BCCI fast-bowling contract, Vyshak Vijaykumar's star is on the rise. He also had a productive domestic season with Karnataka, making up for his slightly indifferent bowling with markedly improved batting contributions.

However, the aforementioned dip in bowling form might cost Vyshak a place in the side for IPL 2024. He did feature in seven matches for RCB last year, but the situation is rather different this time around.

Yash Dayal and Mohammed Siraj are expected to lead the Indian pace attack. And in case Dayal experiences a rough run of form, Akash Deep, who recently earned his maiden India cap, could be next in line.

Vyshak, as a right-arm pacer who doesn't offer much value in the powerplay or at the death, might not be at the forefront of Bangalore's bowling plans.

#1 Reece Topley

Reece Topley: West Indies & England Net Sessions

Reece Topley's IPL 2023 campaign was cut short by an unfortunate shoulder injury. He has dealt with a plethora of fitness concerns over the years, and whether his body will be able to hold up over the course of a 14-match league stage is a massive question.

Nevertheless, Topley might have enough time to rest, since both Alzarri Joseph and Lockie Ferguson might be ahead of him in the overseas fast-bowling pecking order. Joseph and Ferguson both offer express pace, a new dimension to the attack, and the latter has been in excellent form over the last two months.

RCB already have a left-armer who can swing the new ball in Dayal, and Topley might not have a massive role to play in IPL 2024.