3 quality RR players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the back of one of their best-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons in which they finished in the top two and reached the final, where they lost to the Gujarat Titans.

RR had a settled playing XI throughout IPL 2022, with the only doubt being that of the fourth overseas spot. They seem to have plugged that hole too with the signing of Jason Holder and seem all set to not make many changes over the course of the upcoming season. As a result, a few big names might remain on the sidelines.

Here are three quality RR players who might be benched throughout the IPL 2023 season.

#3 Joe Root

Joe Root got the first IPL gig of his career as the Rajasthan Royals snapped him up at his base price, but what role will he play for them in the 2023 season? He isn't even a regular in his national side in the shortest format and isn't exactly suited to the T20 format.

RR are without overseas slots to fit Root, with countryman Jos Buttler and fellow middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer being fixtures in the playing XI along with Holder and a bowler. The English batter was presumably bought as a backup for Buttler, but replacing the IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner with Root would be a massive downgrade.

Root's bowling doesn't play a role either as the Royals have Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag in the finger-spin department. Root might not get a taste of any action in the middle in IPL 2023.

#2 Donavon Ferreira

Regarded as one of the brightest prospects in South African cricket, Donavon Ferreira was a surprise acquisition by RR at the IPL 2023 auction. The 24-year-old boasts a stellar T20 record and is known to be a destructive hitter when in full flow.

As a wicket-keeper, Ferreira could be a better Buttler backup than Root. He could even fill in for Hetmyer if the West Indian struggles with his fitness. However, with both players being ever-present for RR last year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the dynamic Protea batter on the bench during IPL 2023.

#1 Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa hasn't played in the IPL since the 2020 campaign, in which he played three matches and picked up two wickets. The Aussie is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world, but IPL teams have always been reluctant to use an overseas spot on a spinner.

RR gave Zampa a new lease of life by snapping him up at the IPL 2023 auction for his base price. Unfortunately, though, the leg-spinner will definitely be behind Yuzvendra Chahal in the pecking order. The IPL 2022 Purple Cap winner hasn't been in great form in international cricket, but the Royals are bound to back him.

Spin-friendly tracks might persuade RR to consider the possibility of Zampa playing alongside Ashwin and Chahal, but they'll probably require an overseas fast bowler in their playing XI. He might not have a part to play for the Royals in IPL 2023.

