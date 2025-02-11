3 RCB players who are in form heading into WPL 2025 ft. Smriti Mandhana 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are set to begin their title defense in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season. RCB are the defending champions as they beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final of the 2024 edition to lift their maiden WPL title.

This season as well, they will be led by the dynamic and experienced opener Smriti Mandhana. The squad comprises well-known Indian names such as Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, and Shreyanka Patil with a solid mix of overseas names such as Ellyse Perry, Danni Wyatt, and Georgia Wareham among others.

RCB begin their campaign in the 2025 season opener against the Gujarat Giants on Friday, February 14. Heading into the 2025 season, let us take a look at three of their players who are in top form.

3 RCB players who are in form heading into WPL 2025

#3 Georgia Wareham

Australian all-rounder Georgia Wareham played a key role for RCB in the WPL 2024 season, picking up seven wickets and scoring 111 runs from 10 games at a strike-rate of 163.23.

Wareham has been in fine form, ending up as the leading wicket-taker in the T20Is against England during the recently concluded 2024-25 Women's Ashes. She picked up six wickets from three games at an average of 9.50.

In the third ODI against England, she put up a vital all-round show, smashing an unbeaten 38 off just 12 balls and also returning with figures of 2/27 from five overs. Wareham is expected to play an important role in the 2025 season.

#2 Renuka Singh

Renuka Singh is RCB's lead pacer and is expected to spearhead the attack. While she could not do much with the ball last season, she has shown impressive form heading into the 2025 edition.

During the three-match ODI series between India and West Indies at home in December 2024, Renuka emerged as the leading wicket-taker. The right-arm quick grabbed 10 wickets from three games at an average of 9.90 and an economy-rate of 3.34 with a strike-rate of 17.30.

Renuka also picked up a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul with best figures of 5/29. She will be expected to replicate this form as her team aims to defend their title in the 2025 season.

#1 Smriti Mandhana

RCB captain and India opener Smriti Mandhana is already having a sensational 2025 season. She scored 249 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against Ireland at home.

Mandhana had an impressive average of 83 with a strike-rate of 152.76 and also recorded a hundred and a fifty with a best score of 135. The left-hander has been in the form of her life, scoring a ton of runs at the international level of late.

In 2024, she piled on 747 runs from 13 ODIs at an average of 57.46 including four hundreds and three half-centuries. Mandhana scored 300 runs from 10 matches in the WPL 2024 season, playing a vital role in her team's triumph.

Given the exceptional form that she is in going into the 2025 season, the hopes and expectations from the skipper will be high this time as she will be keen to lead RCB to another WPL title.

