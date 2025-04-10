3 RCB players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in DC ft. Phil Salt

Table toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), placed third on the points table, on April 10, 2025. The match will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

While the Delhi-based franchise has won all three matches in IPL 2025, RCB have won three away matches and their only loss in IPL 2025 has been at home.

The contest between the two teams will likely be a high-voltage affair with star players featuring across both teams.

There have been a few players who are playing for RCB in 2025 but were a part of the DC franchise in the past. Here is a look at three such players:

#1 Phil Salt-

The keeper-batter made his IPL debut in 2023. He represented DC during the said season and scored 218 runs from nine innings at an astounding strike rate of 163.90.

Thereafter, Salt shifted base to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the next two years, i.e., IPL 2023 and 2024, and was a part of the franchise that won the coveted IPL trophy in 2024.

RCB acquired Salt during the IPL 2025 auction, and the pick has proved to be a smart one. The opener has a strike rate of 170.96 in four IPL innings and has already scored a half-century in four innings.

His opening partnership with Virat Kohli is one of the most feared partnerships in IPL 2025.

#2 Rashik Salam-

Prior to IPL 2025, Salam had played eleven IPL matches across three seasons. He played for three different franchises during those three seasons.

He was a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise in IPL 2024 and played eight of his eleven matches during the said season. He picked up nine wickets during IPL 2023, including a couple of three-wicket hauls. He picked up key wickets of Hardik Pandya, Rajat Patidar, and Sai Sudarsan, to name a few, during IPL 2024.

He is a part of the RCB franchise in IPL 2025 and has played two matches so far. He has picked up a solitary wicket of Sunil Narine in the six overs he has bowled in IPL 2025 and has conceded 70 runs.

It remains to be seen if Salam will get a game against his former franchise, considering he hasn't been in the best of bowling forms in IPL 2025.

#3 Lungi Ngidi-

Lungi Ngidi is a part of RCB franchise for IPL 2025 - Source: Getty

The South African pacer played 14 IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) across IPL seasons, i.e., 2018, 2020/21, and 2021.

He tasted success for CSK, picking up 25 wickets in the said 14 matches at an impressive bowling average of 17.92 and an acceptable economy rate of 8.29.

Thereafter, Ngidi was a part of the DC franchise during IPL 2022 and 2023 but did not feature in any game. He was also a part of the DC squad for IPL 2024 but had to withdraw due to an injury.

Ngidi is now a part of the RCB team for IPL 2025. He is yet to play a game for RCB in 2025.

