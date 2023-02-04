3 RCB players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) didn't have much money in the bank at the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. With only ₹8.75 crore at their disposal, they didn't make any high-profile signings.

That was partly because RCB have a few players eating up a significant portion of their budget. While the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga have lived up to their price tags, others' performances have left a lot to be desired.

In fact, even those who have performed well might be on unreasonably lucrative contracts during the upcoming IPL season. Here are three RCB players who are on overpriced contracts for IPL 2023.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

Australia v England - ODI Series: Game 2

This is a slightly harsh one. Josh Hazlewood is one of the best all-format bowlers in the world and had an excellent campaign for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. The tall quick returned 20 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.11 and gave captain Faf du Plessis breakthroughs whenever called upon.

But at ₹7.75 crore, does Hazlewood offer enough value for money? He isn't as reliable at the death as some of the other top pacers in the league and isn't as rapid either. Yes, the Aussie is a potent threat with the new ball and can play the role of a middle-over enforcer well, but there are more than a few names who can replicate what he does for RCB.

More importantly, Hazlewood seems to be running out of tricks in the shortest format of the game. Since September 2022, he has played 11 T20Is and has gone wicketless in four of them, conceding 35 runs or more in six.

#2 Virat Kohli

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli's earnings at RCB have always been a topic of hot debate. Back in the day, the former skipper was churning out runs and taking his team to finals, but he hasn't been able to evolve with the ever-changing demands of the T20 game.

Kohli's strike rate has been below 125 in each of his last three IPL seasons and he has scored just 746 runs over his last two. The star batter is synonymous with RCB and has sworn to end his career with the franchise, but his performances haven't justified the ₹15 crore Bangalore shelled out to retain him ahead of the 2022 mega-auction.

#1 Harshal Patel

3rd T20 International: India v South Africa

Harshal Patel, the IPL 2021 Purple Cap winner with 32 scalps, seemed to have it all figured out in the league. The pacer had a potent slower ball and a gamut of other variations, and to top it all off, he could contribute with the bat as well.

Harshal made his way back to RCB in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for ₹10.75 crore, an amount that seems outlandish given how his performances have waned since then. He scalped just 19 wickets in 15 matches in IPL 2022 and has been disappointing for India in the T20I format as well.

Having lost his place in the national side, Harshal isn't the valuable death bowler he once was. RCB might have to consider releasing him if he doesn't come up with substantial performances in IPL 2023.

Poll : If RCB had released Harshal Patel, would he have fetched INR 10.75 or more in the IPL 2023 auction? Yes No 24 votes