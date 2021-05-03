3 RCB records in IPL that may never get broken

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have always been a team renowned for their star-studded batting line-up and expensive buys at IPL auctions. Producing flamboyant and entertaining performances, they are often one of the teams to look forward to every IPL season.

Despite having stalwarts like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle over the years, RCB have never won the IPL.

Things could be different this time, though. Royal Challengers Bangalore are having a stellar season, winning their first four matches in an IPL season for the first time. Barring their failures against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, RCB have ticked all the boxes, winning five of seven games.

With a staggering top 4 (Devdutt Padikal, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB De Villiers) and a much-improved bowling line-up, RCB have a great opportunity to end their IPL title drought this year.

Three RCB records that could stand for a long time:

In 14 seasons, RCB have eked out records galore in the IPL. On that note, let's have a look at three of them that may not get broken for a long time.

#1 Highest team score in an IPL innings (263-5)

Chris Gayle scored 175* off 66 balls (fastest hundred in IPL history)

On April 23rd 2013, the Chinnasamy Stadium in Bengaluru witnessed a storm that gave them no rain but a six fest. After Pune Warriors captain Aaron Finch chose to field first, he may have had no inkling of what awaited his team.

With able support from Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chris Gayle unleashed a savage assault on the hapless PBKS bowlers, scoring 175* off 66 balls. He plundered 17 sixes and 13 boundaries and scored at a scintillating strike rate of 265. Despite the probing spells from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Luke Wright (given away just 49 runs in eight overs), every other bowler was sent to the cleaners.

A late cameo from AB De Villiers 31 (8) ensured RCB registered the highest ever total (263-5) by any team in IPL history.

#2 Most Hundreds in a season by a team (5)

Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in the 2016 IPL season

The ninth edition of IPL in 2016 was one of the best-ever for RCB, as they nearly clinched the title before tantalisingly falling short.

The RCB's top 3 of KL Rahul, Virat Kohl and AB De Villiers scored more than 2000 runs, with Virat Kohli leading the competition's scoring charts by notching up 973 runs at a whopping average of 81. In the process, the RCB captain became the only player to score four centuries in an IPL season.

With AB de Villiers also scoring a hundred, RCB players scored five centuries (the most by any team in an IPL season) out of seven scored in the entire campaign. Considering the competitive nature of the tournament, breaking this record would be a daunting task for any team.

#3 Highest partnership in an innings (229 runs)

Virat Kohli (left) and AB De Villiers featured in a record partnership.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers share wonderful camaraderie, both on and off the field.

When two of the best batsmen in the world are on song, it's always a delight for fans and a nightmare for the opposition. One such instance came in IPL 2019 when both Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers butchered Gujarat Lions by scoring blistering hundreds.

The legendary pair notched up 229 runs for the second wicket, registering the highest ever partnership in IPL history by surpassing their own record of 215 runs scored against the Mumbai Indians the previous season.