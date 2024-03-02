3 RCB stars who are struggling for form ahead of IPL 2024 ft. Rajat Patidar

With less than three weeks left for the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a few franchises are in a spot of bother with some of their key players battling with injuries and loss of form.

One such team is the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have a few key players out of form just before start of the season.

RCB, who are yet to win the coveted IPL trophy, have a good mix of experienced Indian as well as overseas players and a pool of young Indian players in their setup.

Here is a look at three key players in the RCB squad that are out of form ahead of IPL 2024.

#1 Rajat Patidar

Rajat Patidar had a stupendous IPL 2022, scoring 333 runs in seven innings, including a century. An injury forced him out of IPL 2023 and RCB missed Patidar in the middle-order.

Patidar recently made his Test debut against England and has been woefully out of form in the series. In six innings, he has scored only 63 runs at an average of 10.50 and has been dismissed to spinners in all six innings.

The batsman from Madhya Pradesh will look to make amends in the fifth Test against England starting on March 7, 2024, in Dharamshala as it will be his last competitive match before IPL 2024.

#2 Alzaari Joseph

Alzaari Joseph has not been in the best of touches in white-ball cricket

RCB acquired Alzaari Joseph for a whopping sum of Rs. 11.50 crores during the IPL 2024 auction. However, the Windies pacer has been ordinary with the ball in white-ball cricket in 2024.

In two ODIs this year, he has bowled 12 overs and has picked up only three wickets at an average of 34.67. The bigger concern has been the economy rate of 8.67. Joseph also had an ordinary 2023 in ODIs, averaging 43.50 with the ball and having an economy rate of 7.57.

As far as T20Is are concerned, the pacer has played three matches in 2024 and averages 38.33 with the ball. Again, the economy rate of 9.58 is of concern. Even in nine T20Is in 2023, Joseph had a horrendous economy rate of 10.37.

Joseph has not been in the best of touch with the ball, especially in T20Is, going into IPL 2024.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik struggled with the bat in IPL 2023

Dinesh Karthik had a horrendous season with the bat in IPL 2023. In 13 innings, he scored just 140 runs at a dismal average of 11.67. He did not open his account and was dismissed for a duck in four innings last season.

Post IPL 2023, Karthik has not played any T20 cricket. He played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy during November/December 2023, where he scored two half-centuries. However, he has not played any competitive cricket since then and his form and fitness will be tested in IPL 2024.

