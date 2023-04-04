3 reasons why Ben Stokes' IPL 2023 form is a worry for CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ben Stokes has had a tough start to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The England Test captain has only scored 15 runs in two matches and was uninspiring in his efforts on the bowling front as well.

Stokes came into the season on the back of high expectations, having been acquired by the four-time champions for ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

On his CSK debut and his first IPL contest since 2021, Stokes was dismissed for seven by Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rashid Khan after largely struggling for six deliveries out in the middle.

His next outing was also far from positive as he once again succumbed to a single-digit score against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

While he was not penciled in to bowl during the initial stages of IPL 2023, he was given the new ball while defending a 218-run target against LSG. However, his poor form was at the fore as he ended up conceding 18 runs and was not given the ball again.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ben Stokes' IPL 2023 form is a worry for CSK.

#1 His struggles against spin bowling

There were reservations about whether CSK was the right franchise for Ben Stokes following the mini-auction. The initial concerns about the all-rounder's role in the team coupled with his ability to play spin on subcontinent pitches, especially Chepauk, have held true so far.

Stokes' stay at the crease has not been long enough for him to be truly assessed against spin, but his short encounters against Rashid Khan and Ravi Bishnoi so far have not been explosive, to say the least.

He has been confined against spin bowling and the fact that he has walked out in situations where he needs to get going from ball one has not helped his case either.

While it was inevitable that the Chepauk surface would boast spin, the encounter between CSK and LSG was a testament to that fact as spinners accounted for the majority of the wickets.

With seven more home games left. and with plenty of other pitches in the subcontinent aiding turn as well, CSK will be hoping that Stokes steps up against the spinners.

#2 Adds more pressure to the middle order despite its flexibility

CSK flexed their middle-order versatility and flexibility during their win over LSG. However, the four-time IPL winners have been blessed with solid starts across both games so far.

In an instance where the opening batters fail and Stokes follows the same route due to his ongoing poor form, it could prove to be an uphill task for the middle order to construct an innings.

Stokes' long-term role with CSK, and the one with which he will be most suited, is acting as a bridge between the top order and the middle order. But holding the position on the back of such poor form is nothing short of an occupational hazard.

#3 CSK have a very tough run of fixtures coming up

The quality that the IPL brings means that there are hardly ever easy fixtures, but there are a few sets of matches that require a team to step up. CSK have such a string of games staring at them in the form of the Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The clash against MI will be a high-octane encounter due to their famous rivalry and cannot be considered a regulation fixture despite the state of the teams. RR, on the other hand, are determined and probably destined for a playoff spot while RCB showed what they are capable of in their season opener as well.

CSK will want all of their players to be in the right state and heading into these games with players searching for form is never a good sign. The Yellow Army would have loved for an in-form Stokes to take charge in the testing set of matches up ahead, but that is sadly not the case.

For a world-class player like Stokes, it might just be a matter of one game before he finds his rhythm back, but if that one bright glimpse does not come in the upcoming set of matches, matters could get a lot worse for CSK.

The opposition will also be aware of the same fact and the ace all-rounder will not have it easy to get out of the ongoing rut.

Will the all-rounder live up to his price tag in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

