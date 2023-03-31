3 reasons why Ben Stokes could struggle for CSK in IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ben Stokes' acquisition came as a major surprise to plenty. The four-time winners came into the 2023 mini-auction as late bidders for the England Test captain and made the winning bid of ₹16.25 crore.

Stokes did not register his name for the 2022 mega-auction after being released by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). He was among the biggest names in the mini-auction, and the bidding war that ensued was a testament to that fact.

With his last IPL appearance coming in the 2021 season, where he was ruled out after the first match itself, Stokes has a lot to prove. He silenced critics who had questioned his inclusion in England's winning 2022 T20 World Cup squad, but the Indian Premier League (IPL) presents itself as a whole different challenge.

On that note, here are three reasons why Stokes could potentially struggle in his next endeavor of representing CSK.

#1 Conditions in Chennai are not necessarily tailor-made for a player like him

Prior to the auction, barely a fraction of fans and pundits alike would have aligned CSK with Ben Stokes.

The likes of Mumbai Indians (MI), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), who were in desperate need of all-rounders, were expected to be in the bidding fray instead.

However, CSK sprang up a major surprise by entering the bidding war when the price had already crossed ₹14 crore and secured his services in a couple of additional bids.

Stokes, used to playing in the fast-flowing wickets in England and bouncy overseas conditions, has not really gotten accustomed to the subcontinent conditions, and Chepauk is as subcontinental as it gets.

The tricky wicket that aids the spinner might be a difficult strip for Stokes to overcome, given that he will primarily play as a batter initially. While there are away games to look forward to as well, poor scores on the home ground will not give him momentum of any sort.

Even if he features with the ball at some stage of the season, the Chennai wicket will not show any mercy. The all-rounder will have to toil pretty hard to get something off the wicket.

Used to bowling grinding spells with a potent bouncer at times, the all-rounder might have to strain himself to get what he desires from the surface.

#2 Injury issues have almost rendered him a pure batter

The sight of the right-arm pacer bowling with full intensity and returning to his bowling mark while hobbling has been a common and sad sight of late.

Stokes of now cannot be attributed as a true all-rounder, given that he mostly functions as a batter first.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #CSK



es.pn/3FXLGTp The CSK allrounder is managing a knee injury, batting coach Michael Hussey hopes to get Stokes "bowling at some stage in the tournament" #IPL2023 The CSK allrounder is managing a knee injury, batting coach Michael Hussey hopes to get Stokes "bowling at some stage in the tournament" #IPL2023 #CSK👉 es.pn/3FXLGTp https://t.co/IQItf8Fym7

Considering the amount CSK shelled out for the all-rounder, it would only be justified if he bats in the top order and has a phenomenal campaign. Since he is unlikely to contribute much with the ball, he has to make up for it with his batting, which might be a stretch.

Despite his cut-short role, it is unlikely that the all-rounder will play all matches carrying the knee niggle, especially with the Ashes to look forward to in June.

#3 Price tag pressure and a dodgy T20 record

While Stokes has conquered pressure and fear on multiple occasions in the past, whether it be the World Cup or the Ashes, the weight of the IPL price tag has sunk several prominent names in the past as well.

After being roped in by CSK for a massive sum of ₹16.25 crore, Stokes is bound to feel the pressure of being the highest-paid player of one of the most successful franchises in the entire league.

Additionally, his T20 record does not paint a good story. The England skipper averages 25.06 in 143 innings with a strike rate of 133. His IPL stats are eerily similar, where he averages 25.56 with a strike rate of 134.50 across 43 matches.

Out of the five seasons he has played, he has only partaken in over 10 matches across two editions. His highest season run-tally is 316, which came in his debut season in 2017.

Will the all-rounder prove to be an X-factor for CSK in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

