3 reasons why Corbin Bosch replacing Lizaad Williams at MI for IPL 2025 is the wrong move

The Mumbai Indians (MI) named South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch as replacement for Lizaad Williams ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Bosch was unsold in the mega auction but will now join MI for the upcoming season.

Williams missed the SA20 2024-25 season due to a knee injury and has been ruled out of the IPL 2025 season as well due to the same injury. Corbin Bosch has been a part of the IPL previously as a net bowler for the Rajasthan Royals and then replacing Nathan Coulter-Nile in the same team.

However, he has not yet played a single game in the cash-rich league. Bosch has played a solitary Test and two ODIs for South Africa along with 86 T20s, bringing in some experience.

That said, here are three reasons why MI signing Corbin Bosch asa replacement ahead of IPL 2025 is the wrong move.

#3 Corbin Bosch's lack of experience in Indian conditions

Corbin Bosch has played 86 T20s and has picked up 59 wickets at an economy rate of 8.38. He also played for the MI Cape Town in the recent SA20 season and bagged 11 wickets from eight matches.

Given MI's overseas players and possible team combinations, Bosch may not have walked into their playing XI rightaway. However, his lack of experience in Indian conditions will prove to be the biggest challenge for the 30-year-old.

As mentioned above, he did not play a single game in the IPL even during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals. Thus, it will be interesting to see how he performs in Indian conditions if and when he gets the opportunity to do so.

#2 Not a like-for-like replacement of Lizaad Williams

While even Lizaad Williams may have found it difficult to start in MI's playing XI right-away, Corbin Bosch is not quite the like-for-like replacement in this case. Williams is a frontline pacer with international experience as well as 111 wickets in 89 T20Is.

On the other hand, Bosch has 59 wickets from 86 T20s and has 663 runs at a strike rate of 113.33 with two half-centuries. Bosch can be considered an all-rounder who is decent with the bat as well.

However, with the likes of all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Will Jacks present, the South African would once again find it difficult to start in the playing XI for Mumbai.

#1 MI could have looked a frontline pacer as cover for Jasprit Bumrah

Lizaad Williams, who is set to miss the IPL 2025 season, is a frontline pacer, as mentioned above. MI's lead pacer in Jasprit Bumrah may not be available for the initial stages of the season.

Bumrah missed India's home series against England and was even ruled out of the Champions Trophy following his injury that he sustained in Australia. If he is not fit enough to start the tournament for Mumbai and may still need some time, this was an ideal opportunity for the franchise to bring in a frontline pacer as cover for Bumrah.

Corbin Bosch, will find it difficult to be slotted into the side given the fact that he is an overseas player and not a frontline fast bowler.

