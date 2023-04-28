3 reasons why CSK must move on from Ambati Rayudu as their impact player in IPL 2023

It has been a productive season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far in IPL 2023, but the form of Ambati Rayudu, one of their mainstays in the middle order, has been a matter of concern.

Used as an impact player for the majority of the tournament so far, Rayudu has been nowhere close to his prolific best ever since donning the yellow jersey.

The MS Dhoni-led side are currently second in the points table after losing against the Rajasthan Royals in match 37 on Thursday, April 27.

Chasing 203 to win, CSK got off to a dodgy start but Ruturaj Gaikwad struck some exceptional shots to keep them in the game.

A brilliant knock from Shivam Dube in the middle overs reignited hopes for CSK, but Rayudu’s departure without bothering the scorers put them on the backfoot.

Eventually, the Rajasthan bowlers proved too good for CSK, guiding the side to a 32-run win.

While most of their bases are covered, CSK might ponder making a few changes in the middle order.

Ambati Rayudu’s spot looks in jeopardy, especially with Ajinkya Rahane making heads turn with his ultra-aggressive approach.

With CSK having a number of options to use as impact players, the four-time champions could start thinking beyond the 37-year-old.

With that said, let’s take a look at three reasons why CSK must move on from Ambati Rayudu as their impact player:

#1. Ambati Rayudu’s below-par form

Ever since his association with the Chennai Super Kings, Ambati Rayudu has established himself as one of the mainstays in their top or middle order.

He was used as an opener in some of the earlier seasons but he has looked out of touch in this edition and there could be better options for Dhoni and the team management.

Rayudu started the tournament with unbeaten knocks of 27 and 20 against the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians respectively.

However, since then, he has failed to make a substantial contribution and was also dropped from the game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rayudu has scored 71 runss in seven matches so far in this edition of the IPL.

#2. Time to introduce some power hitters in the middle overs

CSK's opening duo of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway have got them off to flying starts in most of their games so far.

However, we have seen a dip in the run rate in the middle overs, an issue that was evident in their loss against the Royals when Rayudu was dismissed for nought.

With the likes of Shaikh Rasheed and Subhrangshu Senapati waiting for their chances in the middle overs, CSK might be tempted to give them a game or two and analyze what to expect from the rookies.

Rayudu hasn’t looked his confident self and a break for a few matches might work for him and the franchise. CSK play their next game against the Punjab Kings on Sunday (April 30) and we might see a few changes.

#3. A bowler can be used as an impact player with a batter making the XI

This could be an option going forward for the Super Kings. On pitches that are conducive to fast bowlers or spinners, CSK could be tempted to use any of the other options in the upcoming games.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar, who played in the first few matches, has been overlooked for the last few games and Rayudu’s form might force the CSK management to reconsider their decision regarding the impact player.

Only one impact player can be used throughout the match, so Ambati Rayudu could well make way for a new player or someone who can bring more dimensions to his game.

