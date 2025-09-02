3 reasons why CSK must sign Tim Seifert in IPL 2026 Auction

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert has been making headlines with his outstanding performances in the ongoing 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Representing the St Lucia Kings, the 30-year-old recently smashed the joint-fastest century in CPL history, reaching the milestone in just 40 balls before finishing unbeaten on 125 off 53 deliveries, laced with 10 fours and nine sixes against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Overall, the right-hander has piled up 277 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 69.25 and a strike rate of 178.70, including one half-century and a hundred.

Riding on this purple patch, former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a video on his YouTube channel (@AshwinRavi99) on Monday, September 1, where he suggested that his former franchise might be tempted to bid for the Black Caps wicketkeeper in the 2026 IPL auction. He said:

“I get a small feeling whether CSK would be tempted to go for Tim Seifert. If you look at CSK’s history, they like to go with an experienced player in the opening slot. In case there is no Devon Conway or Rachin Ravindra, and they look to take a different route and go in search of an overseas opening batter, then there is a New Zealand-New Zealand connection."

“He has the experience. He is a very good fielder. He can keep if needed. Wherever he has played the T20 format, his game has gone up. I feel if not CSK, some other franchise will surely pick him,” he added.

With Ravichandran Ashwin backing CSK to target Tim Seifert, here’s a look at three reasons why the five-time IPL champions should sign him in the 2026 auction.

#1 Tim Seifert’s spin game suits Chepauk’s turning tracks

One of the main reasons Chennai Super Kings (CSK) could look at Tim Seifert is his ability to play spin. The franchise is traditionally known for preparing spin-friendly pitches at their home ground, the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In the last couple of seasons, however, pacers have had a better record than spinners on this surface, which may tempt CSK to return to spin-friendly tracks in the upcoming season.

If that happens, Seifert could be a valuable addition. His record against spinners in T20s is impressive, with 1,635 runs in 121 innings at an average of 37.2 and a strike rate of 130.

Focusing on 2025 alone, he has scored 306 runs against spin at a strike rate of 150.7. In the ongoing CPL 2025, the 30-year-old has been even more dominant, scoring 149 runs in four innings at an average of 149 and a strike rate of 196.1 against spin, underlining his quality.

#2 Vast international and franchise league experience

Looking at their history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have often relied on experienced players, and Tim Seifert fits that mold perfectly. The 30-year-old made his T20I debut for New Zealand in 2018 and has since featured in 71 matches. In that time, the right-hander has scored 1,736 runs at an average of 29.42 and a strike rate of 142.29, including 12 half-centuries.

Seifert is also a regular on the global T20 circuit. Across various leagues, he has played 282 matches and scored 6,465 runs in 260 innings at an average of 28.60 and a strike rate of 134.18. His tally includes 31 fifties and four centuries, with a highest score of an unbeaten 125.

#3 His inclusion will allow Ruturaj Gaikwad to pick his batting spot

Another advantage Tim Seifert brings is his flexibility to bat in different positions. The Black Caps batter can both open the innings and slot into the middle order, which gives CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad the freedom to choose his batting spot.

In IPL 2025, Gaikwad batted at No. 3 for five matches before his season was cut short by injury, and Seifert’s inclusion would allow the team to manage their batting order more effectively in such situations.

In addition, Seifert can also keep wickets, providing CSK with a reliable alternative if MS Dhoni decides not to feature in the 2026 season and brings down the curtain on his career.

